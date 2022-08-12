Public EV Charging Stations in WA to Be Built by Aussie Company Jet Charge

The government of Western Australia has awarded a contract to Jet Charge, an Aussie electric vehicle charging company, to build out 98 fast chargers across the WA EV network.

Western Australia announced plans to build out its charging network earlier this year, alongside an EV subsidy and a tax, all forming a $60 million electric vehicle support package, with $22.6 million dedicated to charging infrastructure.

49 locations across WA will be serviced by the 98 Jet Charge fast chargers, with the first charger to be installed in November. The Western Australia electric highway is set to be completed by 2024.

“WA’s EV fast-charging network is an important step to boost our uptake of electric vehicles, enabling drivers to travel the vast distances around the state more easily,” said Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan.

“This will help to reduce carbon emissions, as WA transitions to net zero by 2050.”

It’s pitched as “the world’s longest continuously connected electric highway”, spanning more than 6,600 kilometres and costing $4.1 million. The average distance between each charger should be less than 200 kilometres.

Each station across the Western Australian charging network is planned to be fitted with both standard and 150kW DC fast chargers. The fast charger “will allow drivers to top up their EVs in as little as 15 minutes”.

“We started Jet Charge almost a decade ago to accelerate the transition to low emissions vehicles in Australia by breaking down the barriers to electric vehicle charging,” said Tim Washington, the CEO of Jet Charge.

“Jet Charge are so proud to be involved with a landmark EV charging network that features a lot of Australian-made innovation, and will absolutely smash those barriers allowing people to drive EVs all over the great State of Western Australia.”

You can read the full announcement on the WA government website.