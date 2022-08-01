‘We’re Going To Be Finding Bodies For Weeks,’ Kentucky Governor Says About Flood

At least 28 people have died in the floods that have hit eastern Kentucky, according to the latest update from the state. And Kentucky’s Governor warns the death toll is going to get much worse in the coming days and weeks.

“We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last,” Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

The flooding started Thursday of last week and the official death toll by Friday had already reached 16 people. And not only will more people be found dead from this flooding in the future, the poorest are going to be disproportionately impacted, a common result of a rapidly changing climate that’s driving more devastating flooding events around the globe.

“This is one of the most devastating deadly floods that we have seen in our history,” Gov. Beshear said on Sunday. “It wiped out areas where people didn’t have that much to begin with.”

Viewers can click through to see more heartbreaking photos from the floods of the past few days.

Homes Destroyed

People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Centre in Letcher County, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader, AP)

Rising Waters

A house is seen almost completely submerged off of the Bert T Combs Mountain Parkway on July 29, 2022 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. (Photo: Michael Swensen, Getty Images)

Cars Underwater

Mud is seen inside a water-damaged car in the aftermath of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky near Jackson, Kentucky on July 31, 2022. (Photo: Seth Herald / AFP, Getty Images)

Schools Flooded

Employees of the Hindman Settlement School clean out the offices of the school following flooding in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP)

Infrastructure Failing

Volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader, AP)

Mud Covers It All

Will Anderson, Director of the Hindman Settlement School sorts through the mud covered objects in his office in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP)

Left Homeless

Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader, AP)

Downtown Jackson, Kentucky

Flooding in downtown Jackson, Kentucky on July 29, 2022 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. (Photo: Michael Swensen, Getty Images)

School Buses Devastated

A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022. (Photo: Seth Herald / AFP, Getty Images)

People Find Shelter