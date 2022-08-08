Watch League of Super-Pets’ Post-Credits Scene, Starring a Pile of Rocks

If you didn’t make it to theatres to watch League of Super-Pets, or just weren’t interested in forking over cash to watch Batman’s dog Ace talking about peeing on things, you can still see the movie’s silly post-credits scene thanks to star Dwayne Johnson. As befits the movie’s kid-friendly mien, it’s not a tease for the next film in Warner Bros.’ increasingly inscrutable roster of films or esoteric fan service; instead, it’s just a bunch of Rocks.

Seriously. The scene is about Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Johnson) and Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) meeting Black Adam (voiced by Johnson, who will play the “anti-hero” in the upcoming live-action film) and his dog Anubis (…also voiced by Johnson). Behold:

I’ve curious why Black Adam would be approaching Superman in a Metropolis public park, but I have to admit, what I truly can’t stop thinking about is whether Anubis is wearing his own full-body spandex outfit. It sure looks like it, but then, how does Adam take his dog for walkies? It seems like an immense amount of work to take the outfit on and off again each time just so Anubis can have his own glowing lightning bolt on his chest. Superman and Krypto have the right idea — a small logo on the collar, and no muss, no fuss.

League of Super-Pets is still in some theatres, but should be available digitally on September 13.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.