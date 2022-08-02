TPG Opens Vodafone 5G Trial to More Mobile Customers

After announcing last month that Kogan, Lebara, iiNet and TPG mobile customers would have access to a free trial of Vodafone 5G, TPG Telecom has today extended the offering to all new and existing mobile customers on its Internode and Westnet brands.

The trial will run for three months and will see TPG Telecom provide a free-of-charge Vodafone 5G trial for all eligible new and existing TPG, Lebara, Kogan, iiNet, Westnet and Internode mobile customers. TPG said the 5G trial will run until October 26, unless extended further.

There is a catch, however. Only a handful of Kogan, Lebara, iiNet, TPG, Westnet and Internode customers will have access to 5G.

Kogan mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

Large 365 Days ($270/365 days)

Extra Large 365 Days ($300/365 days)

Large 365 Flex ($270/365 days)

Extra Large 365 Flex ($300/365 days)

Extra Large – 12 months ($40/month)

Lebara mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$29.90 Medium 30 Day plan

$39.90 Large 30 Day plan

$49.90 Extra Large 30 Day plan

$69.90 XXL 30 Day plan

$80 Medium 90 Day plan

$140 Medium 180 Day plan

$250 Medium 360 Day plan

$105 Large 90 Day plan

$180 Large 180 Day plan

$300 Large 360 Day plan

TPG mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$30 per month Large SIM Only plan

$40 per month Extra Large SIM Only plan

iiNet mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$29.99 per month Large SIM Only Plan

$39.99 per month Extra Large SIM Only Plan

Internode mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$29.99 per month with 40GB monthly data (large plan)

$39.99 per month with 55GB monthly data (extra large plan)

Westnet mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$29.99 per month with 40GB monthly data (large plan)

$39.99 per month with 55GB monthly data (extra large plan)

“We are doing this so more of our customers can experience the next-generation connectivity and speeds that 5G offers,” Vodafone said.

The good thing is, if you’re on any of those above eligible plans, you don’t need to do much – just make sure you have an active mobile recharge, have a 5G compatible device and that you’re in a 5G coverage area. You can check if you’re covered by Vodafone 5G over here.

The move follows Telstra quietly rolling out 5G to its pre-paid customers last month. The trial came shortly after the telco announced it was opening up its 5G tech to MVNOs – carriers using its network under their own brand (currently, there are a number of MVNOs using the Telstra network: Belong, Boost Mobile, Woolworths Mobile, ALDI Mobile, Pennytel, MATE and numobile. Exetel and Tangerine also use the Telstra network for some of their offerings).

Optus, meanwhile, made 5G available to MVNOs in 2020.

This article has been updated since it was first published.