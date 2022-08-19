Updates From Enola Holmes 2, House of the Dragon, and More

The Legendary Monsterverse TV show’s cast continues to expand. Get a cryptic look at Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Club. Plus, what’s to come on Resident Alien and Tuca & Bertie. To me, my spoilers!

House of Spoils

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose is attached to star in House of Spoils, a “culinary thriller” at Amazon and Blumhouse about “an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant but has to contend with the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.” Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will write and direct the project, which Deadline notes is “based on their original idea.”

Enola Holmes 2

Entertainment Weekly has our first looks at Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Enola Holmes 2.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Tilda Swinton uses an electric toothbrush to rub Idris Elba’s lamp in a new clip from Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Speak No Evil

After they’re invited on a holiday weekend in Tuscany, a Danish family is “caught in a web of their own politeness in the face of eccentric or sinister behaviour” by their Dutch hosts in the trailer for Speak No Evil.

The Alternate

A digital film editor finds a portal to another dimension in a dead pixel in the trailer for The Alternate, available on VOD September 6.

Monsterverse Apple TV+ Series

Pachinko’s Mari Yamamoto has joined the series in an undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Black Mirror

Deadline reports Rory Culkin will appear in an episode of Black Mirror’s upcoming sixth season.

The Midnight Club

Vanity Fair has four new images from Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club.

House of the Dragon

A new House of the Dragon TV spot has more dragons than Reign of Fire, The Flight of the Dragons, and all five Dragonheart movies combined.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca has trouble at the pharmacy in a clip from next week’s Mother’s Day episode of Tuca & Bertie.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry must locate a mutating alien baby in the trailer for next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

