Updates From Echo, the Future of Harley Quinn, and More

Get a glimpse at the return of Epix’s War of the Worlds. David Dastmalchian gets into exorcisms in his latest role. Plus, what’s coming on Archer and American Horror Stories. To me, my spoilers!

The Pope’s Exorcist

According to Deadline, Franco Nero has been cast as the pope in The Pope’s Exorcist, the upcoming horror film starring Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth from Overlord director Julius Avery. Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel), Cornell S. John and newcomer Peter DeSouza-Feighoney have additionally joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Late Night With the Devil

During his recent guest appearance on The Boo Crew podcast (via Bloody-Disgusting), producer Roy Lee revealed David Dastmalchian is attached to star in Late Night With the Devil, a film about a talk show who decides to perform an on-air exorcism as part of his final show.

We just wrapped Late Night With the Devil. I almost didn’t read the script, because I was like, ‘That is such a cheesy title. There is no way this movie is going to be something that’s not going to be just a B-movie.’ But then I was told by a person I trust, ‘You have to read this script.’ I am so glad I read the script. I don’t know if anyone remembers the show The Larry Sanders Show. Imagine that, and this is the last episode being shot because Larry decides to do an on-air exorcism that goes awry and causes this to be the last episode. It’s done as if it’s a real television show, and when it goes to commercial breaks, it cuts to an aspect ratio of a traditional film. So you see it almost like a docu-film style, behind the scenes as they’re shooting this episode. David Dastmalchian kills it. He could be the next talk show host that replaces Conan or anyone because he’s just so good at it. That one, I feel like, is going to surprise a lot of people.

Black Canary

Warner Bros. confirmed to TV Line its still moving forward with its Black Canary movie starring Jurnee Smollett.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Jason Blum also revealed Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will handle the animatronics in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

It's great to be working with Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer! @blumhouse pic.twitter.com/T81BguWJ69 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 9, 2022

Margaux

A homicidal smart house decides to kill its group of vacationing college kids with Dr. Octopus tentacles, pool-cleaning robots and 3-D printer fluid in the trailer for Margaux.

Echo

Vincent D’Onfrio’s Kingpin was recently spotted on the set of Echo. You’ll notice he isn’t wearing the eyepatch he was previously rumoured to need following the events of Hawkeye.

Harley Quinn

A post replete with episode titles from the Entertainment Identifier Registry (via Screen Rant) appears to confirm Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max.

Episode 4.01, “Gotham’s Hottest Hotties” Episode 4.02, “B.I.T.C.H.” Episode 4.03, “Icons Only” Episode 4.04,“Business Conference Without Chlamydia” Episode 4.05, “Getting Ice Dick, Don’t Wait Up” Episode 4.06, “Metamorphosis” Episode 4.07, “Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise” Episode 4.08, “Il Buffone” Episode 4.09, “Potato Based Cloning Incident” Episode 4. 10, “Killer’s Block”

Yellowjackets

In conversation with The Wrap, co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed the second season of Yellowjackets will now premiere sometime in the “first quarter of 2023.”

Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did. But we really rolled directly from finishing up Season 1 into Season 2. It’s a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that.

In the same interview, fellow creator Bart Nickerson added “the idea of delivering something that wasn’t as good as the first season was just too much to bear.”

One thing about the show doing really well, that maybe I hadn’t anticipated, was how much responsibility Ashley and I and Jonathan and the whole team feel to earn the level of affection the audience is showing. The idea of delivering something that wasn’t as good as the first season was just too much to bear. So I said, ‘I think that we should take a little more time with this and just make sure it’s really good.’

American Horror Stories

An outcast must “save her small town from devastation” in the synopsis for “Milkmaids,” tomorrow’s episode of American Horror Stories.

An outcast risks everything in order to save her small town from devastation. Written by Our Lady J; directed by Alonso Alvarez.

[Spoiler TV]

Archer

“Mummy daughter day” is spoiled by terrorists in the synopsis for “Saturday,” the September 7 episode of Archer.

Mummy daughter day turns into a lesson in fellowship and tactical awareness. Written by Asha Michelle Wilson.

[Spoiler TV]

Little Demon

Chrissy writes her own creepypasta in the synopsis for “Popularity: Origin of Evil,” the fourth episode of Little Demon.

Chrissy cooks up some creepypasta with the cool girls. Laura regresses to save her. Written by Miles Woods.

[Spoiler TV]

War of the Worlds

Finally, the aliens use black hole technology against Earth in the trailer for War of the Worlds’ third season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHjw6LyfmLkBanner art by Jim Cook

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.