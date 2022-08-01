Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

While a TV is a must-have in any household, it’s not always the most decorative aspect of any interior. For those who prefer having one mounted to the living room wall, it’s easy to transform your TV from a blank screen into a work of art with a Samsung The Frame 4K TV.

Although sold separately, this Samsung TV can be fitted with a customisable frame that can suit any aesthetic and display stunning artworks that will make your home look and feel like a private gallery. You can even display precious family portraits to fill that gaping black hole in the centre of your room. And let’s not forget that stunning, vibrant QLED picture that will bring any show you’re watching to life.

Shop it here for $1,329 (down from $1,499).

With domestic and international borders open, more and more people are thinking about where they want to escape for a much needed holiday. But before you do, it’s important that you don’t forget to install some home security first.

Take care of your front door by installing this EZVIS video doorbell. This camera sports a 1080p video resolution, 4.3-inch screen, a two-way voice feature and a rechargeable battery with up to 90 days of juice. You’ll instantly be able to tell who’s at your door, whether you’re on the receiving end of a doorbell ditch prank or awaiting an important delivery. Equip your front porch with one for $149.99 (down from $199.99) here.

In the backyard, you’ll want to install this wireless security camera for anyone who might try to get in through the backdoor. It also features a 1080p resolution, but also features colour night vision, accurate human motion detection, active defence and two-way talk. It’s on sale for $247.49 (down from $329.99).

The last thing you’ll want to add to your home security system is an indoor camera. This one by EZVIS can be hidden on a bookshelf or sit on your coffee table and will allow you to check on your pets from anywhere around the world or even your kids. It can even track moving objects with a 360 degree pan or tilt. There’s also a privacy shutter design so you can turn it off if you want some privacy. Grab one for your home here for $97.05 (RRP $129.99).

Check them all out here.

Save on Renpho massage devices

With winter well and truly here, we can’t imagine anything better than by applying a firm, heated massager onto your back or shoulders to ease your stress. Not only will it help alleviate the stiffness that the cold can inject from shivering in one spot, but it’ll warm you right up in a jiffy.

Check out what Renpho devices are on sale below:

Take $400 off this Ecovacs Deebot N8 robot vacuum cleaner

This Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner is the real deal. For a little guy, this robovac is packing some powerful suction capabilities, with the ability to zoom around your home while sucking up all matters of dirt and dust, completely hands-free. It’s now on sale for $699 (down from $999).

If you’d prefer a self-emptying option, you can save $400 and upgrade to the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ for just $1,099 (RRP $1,499). This option still maintains it’s suctioning, mopping and floor mapping technology, but with the added bonus that you won’t have to empty it after each clean.

Looking to start live-streaming or are just interested in updating your current setup? Well, you’re in luck, because you can currently bag a few bargains for Elgato’s line of streaming gear, including webcams, capture cards and audio mixers.

Here are the Elgato deals that you should check out:

You can check out all of the Elgato gear on sale here.

Ebay’s having another huge sale on Dell’s laptop and monitor range. By using the promo code DE20LL, you can take an additional 20% off its already reduced prices.

To help you wade through a sea of Dell laptop and monitors deals, we’ve rounded up a bunch of the best ones below:

You can check out the rest of Dell’s storewide sale here.

Want a standing desk but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars investing in one of those electric, adjustable ones? Then try on this stand up desk riser by Aerostralia for size.

It sports two trays: one that’s designed for you to comfortably type on and move your mouse, while the other stand will allow you to prop up your monitor or laptop. By adding this adjustable laptop stand to your WFH desk, you’ll be able to improve your posture, reduce neck and eye strain as well as lessen body stiffness.

Get one here for $149.99 (down from $299.99).

When it’s cold outside, it’s just not as tempting to leave the house, even if it’s to go sit indoors at your local cinema. Bring the theatre to your bedroom by grabbing a portable projector that can plug into your phone or laptop.

No matter how much wall space you have, this projector features between 33-inches to 180-inches of screen with a bright lamp that can offer up to 50,000 hours of life. Many Amazon reviews can attest to its great value and easy set-up.

Shop it here for $119.99 with a $10 Prime voucher (down from $229.99).

Save up to $400 with Dyson Week

If you’ve got your tax return back already, what better way to spend it than by cashing out on a new Dyson vacuum cleaner? Thanks to the Dyson Week sale, you can save up to $400 off a bunch of highly-rated vacuum cleaners and receive a bonus gift on a select few.

Check out some of the great deals you can swipe below: