Cue the Screaming Goats, Thor: Love and Thunder Is Coming to Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi’s return to the helm of Marvel movie directing, will be coming to Disney+ on Disney+ Day.

With the film showing in theatres since July 6, we now know when it, the fourth Thor movie, will be coming to Disney’s streaming platform.

Let’s get you up to speed on everything you should know before you watch (or rewatch) Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailers

The official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is below, showing off a good deal about the flick, including the first look at Gorr the God Butcher (he looks absolutely terrifying).

Here’s the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and here are all the interesting bits that we noticed from the trailer, if you’re an eagle-eyed Marvel lover.

And, the best yet: the featurette.

Thor: Love and Thunder reception

Overall, fans have reacted well (and not in a Morbius way). Our review of the movie declared the flick is not nearly as cohesive or propulsive as Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s more ambitious and heartfelt. The cast all bring their A-games and our friends over at Lifehacker declare it’s impossible not to love it. It’s a similar vibe when you look outside of our brands.

It’s a fun adventure all the way through, with a shorter than usual runtime and a stronger focus on comedy than other Marvel movies.

We also ranked it quite highly on our MCU movies ranking, coming in at number four on the list (Thor: Ragnarok is at number one).

Additionally, here’s what you should watch if you’re after similar movies.

Who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Of course, Chris Hemsworth appears as Thor again, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor) and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Christian Bale plays the villain known as Gorr the God Butcher.

The Guardians of the Galaxy make an appearance, too. This includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

Additionally, Taika Waititi reprises his role as Korg, Jaimie Alexander returns as Sif, Sean Gunn plays Kraglin, Akosia Sabet plays The Goddess Bastet and Russell Crowe plays Zeus.

Finally, Matt Damon appears as Actor Loki, Sam Neill plays Actor Odin, Luke Hemsworth plays Actor Thor and Melissa McCarthy is Actor Hela.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in Australian theatres on July 6, 2022, and will join the Disney+ catalogue on September 8 for Disney+ Day.

While you’re here, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year. This article has been updated since it was first published.