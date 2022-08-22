Thor: Love and Thunder Explodes Onto Disney+ in September

This sentence may have been crazy to imagine just a few short months ago but alas, here it is. If you missed Thor: Love and Thunder in theatres, you’ll get a chance to stream it at home on September 8.

When the summer of 2022 arrived many experts pegged Thor: Love and Thunder as the season’s sure-fire mega-hit. The return of writer-director Taika Waititi, the addition of Christian Bale, and the debut of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor all made it very clear it was going to be one of the films to beat this summer. And yet, upon release, it didn’t quite live up to those expectations. Critics and fans were unexpectedly mixed on the film and while financially it was certainly a hit, it wasn’t the universally beloved MCU entry most had hoped for.

Which is to say, many many people saw the film, but not everyone. And so plenty of interested parties were wondering when the latest Thor film would hit streaming, and now we know: September 8.

That’s Disney+ Day, Disney’s now annual holiday celebrating the anniversary of its streaming service. It’s a day reserved for big releases and Thor: Love and Thunder is certainly that. Plus, for a little extra bonus, Disney will simultaneously release Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder at the same time. These documentaries have been the Marvel Studios standard for the past few years and even if you don’t love the films or shows they are digging into, they’re endlessly fascinating nonetheless.

So, let us know, did you catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theatres? Do you have fond memories of it? Will you watch again or were you specifically waiting for streaming? Let us know in the comments below.

And if you want more Thor: Love and Thunder, here’s our review, spoiler discussion, and more. Here’s also a tease of what else is coming on Disney+ day.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.