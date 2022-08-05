This Week’s Toys Are Straight From a Multiverse of Marketing Madness

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the best toys and merchandise you’re going to tell yourself you don’t really need, but probably still end up buying anyways. This week we’ve got an inflatable prehistoric Spider-Man, some hot dog-fingered gloves that will make you feel right at home in Everything Everywhere All at Once’s multiverse, and some early festive decor from Lego. So what are you waiting for?

Lego Marvel Miles Morales, Spider-Man, and Venom Figures

For those looking for more articulation and detail in their Lego figs than adorable little minifigures offer, these nine-inch tall Spidey figures deliver. The 238-piece Miles Morales, 258-piece Spider-Man, and 297-piece Venom will all be available starting September 1 for $US25 ($35) each, and in addition to Technic joints providing lots of motion and posability, the two Spidey figures include web-launching accessories, while Venom gets a big red tongue.

Lego Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever King Namor’s Throne Room and Shuri’s Sunbird

We’re just a few months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theatres on November 11, making the internet a minefield for those trying to avoid spoilers from the film. If you count yourself among them, then look away now, and avoid the Lego website at all costs, as the company has revealed the first of what will probably be many new sets based on the film. The 355-piece King Namor’s Throne Room ($US35 ($49)) gives us another good look at the film’s baddie, Attuma, while the 355-piece Shuri’s Sunbird ($US50 ($69)) might be another set worth getting for the minifigures alone, as it includes Riri Williams in her Ironheart MK1 suit. Both sets will be available starting October 1.

Image: Jazwares

Jazwares Marvel Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus Inflatable Costumes

The multiverse gimmick has opened the door for every imaginable pop culture character mashup including the only thing better than a wall-crawlin’, web-shootin’ teenager: a wall-crawlin’, web-shootin’ teenage Tyrannosaurus rex. The release of the Edge of Spider-Verse comic officially introduces a T.rex version of Peter Parker, and it didn’t take long for Jazwares to spit out a variation of those popular inflatable T.rex costumes that looks like Spider-Rex, as well as a Venom-ized version: Venomosaurus. Both are available now for pre-order for $US100 ($139), with shipping expected in early October.

Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar

The easiest way to beat the sweltering August heat is to focus your mind somewhere else, like five months into the future when you’re celebrating the holidays. Lego has finally revealed its 2022 Star Wars advent calendar which provides a new item to build every day in December leading up to the 25th. This year the calendar comes with seven minifigures including festively decorated versions of C-3PO, R2-D2, and Darth Vader, plus 10 mini builds of iconic Star Wars spacecraft and scenes, like the ice cave on Hoth. The calendar arrives on September 1 for $US45 ($62), requiring a lot of patience and discipline not to tear into it before December.

Mattel Disney Pixar’s Up Ellie and Carl Figures

The only thing more heartbreaking than the Jessie sequence in Toy Story 2 featuring Sarah McLachlan’s “When She Loved Me” was Pixar telling the backstory of Carl and Ellie Fredricksen in Up. Thankfully, Target recently revealed a figure collection of the two from happier times when they were kids and dreaming of the adventures they’d have together. At 11 inches tall each, both figures feature lavish details, a decent level of articulation in the arms, and accessories like a balloon and adventure book. Target has the pair of them listed for $US22 ($31), but they’re currently sold out.

Lego Christmas Tree

Over the years Lego has been slowly but steadily adding to its Christmas village line to the point where collectors can almost build a thriving holiday-themed metropolis at this point. But what’s a Christmas-obsessed town without a towering tree in the middle decked to the halls? This 784-piece Christmas tree might be the largest Lego has released to date, standing over 11 inches tall with a five-pointed star on top and candles and baubles adorning the rest of it. It will officially be available starting on September 1 for $US45 ($62).

New Wave Toys New! Coke and Coca-Cola Classic Mini Vending Machine Fridges

New Wave Toys is probably best known ‘round these parts for its foot-tall, fully playable replicas of classic arcade machines. But no miniature replica arcade is complete without a reliable source of caffeine, so later this year, New Wave is introducing a pair of 12-inch tall, sixth-scale replica Coca-Cola vending machines that actually accept tiny coins and release tiny cans, but also open up so you can store and chill cans and bottles of pop inside them. Both the New! Coke and Coke Classic versions are available for pre-order now for $US140 ($194).

Hot Dog Finger Gloves

So who had “hot dog finger gloves” on their 2022 Bingo card? Only Doctor Strange and the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once could have seen this trend coming. To commemorate one of the most memorably odd sequences in the film, A24 Films has got you covered for Halloween with a pair of rubber gloves that upgrade your hands with faux hot dogs for fingers. It’s the best $US36 ($50) you’ll spend all year — assuming you don’t intend to actually get anything done while wearing them.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.