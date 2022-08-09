These D23 Expo Panels Will Reveal the Future of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Parks, and More

Disney’s own fan event, the D23 Expo, makes its return to the Anaheim Convention Centre in September with a packed slate of direct-from-the-Mouse-House news about its franchises (including Marvel and Star Wars), parks, and (of course) merchandising.

Things kick off Friday, September 9 with a look at upcoming Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, and live-action releases. (In that latter catagory, we’re hoping for teasers for The Little Mermaid or Snow White.) And remember all those blank spaces at San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Studios panel? We expect some clarity from Kevin Feige and maybe a Fantastic Four family reveal. That and more could be revealed on Saturday’s Studio Showcase, will highlight the MCU, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios fare (give us a Prey sequel please!). Sunday, Disney Parks will give us a glimpse at the expanding cinematic worlds at its locations, with Tron: Lightcycle Run opening at Walt Disney World, hopefully an update on that Avengers Campus Quinjet E-ticket ride, and more Star Wars immersive experiences by land, sea, or space.

D23 Expo tickets are already sold out, but Gizmodo will be on the ground to bring you the latest right from the presentations. Check out our curated schedule highlights below:

Friday, September 9

Preview the latest from Disney Animation and Pixar. (Image: Disney Animation Studios/Pixar)

The Simpsons!

10:45 am – 11:45 am PT at the Premiere Stage

Join us for a fun chat with the cast and creatives of this iconic show.

Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT on the Backlot Stage

Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel storytelling when Variety’s Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast live. Jon will bring the format of the popular Disney For Scores Podcast to life as he interviews composers of some of your favourite Marvel series and films. Listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe!

Studio Showcase, Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm PT at Hall D23

Join Disney Studios for an all-star look at what’s coming up in theatres and on Disney+ from Disney’s iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, as well as its namesake motion picture group behind such recent Disney hits as Cruella, Jungle Cruise, and Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Saturday, September 10

Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios

10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT in Hall D23

Welcome all multiversal, intergalactic, and world-spanning adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

11:45 am – 12:45 pm PT at the Hyperion Stage

Join the Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cast and creative team as they share an exclusive sneak peek of the highly anticipated series before its debut on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Bob’s Burgers

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT at the Backlot Stage

The Emmy Award-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers joins D23 hot off the critically-acclaimed release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie! The cast and creators will break news and have you howling with laughter during a lively panel discussion.

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT at the Backlot Stage

Celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades — and beyond! Tantalising trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm PT at the Premiere Stage

Join the team behind the Academy Award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit Encanto for stories from the making of the film — and even a few surprises!

Dreaming, Designing, and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT on the Backlot Stage

Disney Imagineers fresh off the launch of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line — the Disney Wish — talk about their experiences bringing this ship to life.

Sneak Peek at Zootopia+ from Walt Disney Animation Studios

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT at the Backlot Stage

Get a first look at the newest animated series coming to Disney+ from Disney Animation with directors Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy.

Sunday, September 11

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot (Image: Disney Parks)

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

10:30 am – 12:00 pm PT in Hall D23

Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

Back to the Grid: 40 Years of Tron Presented by Enterprise

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT on the Backlot Stage

Lightcycles, recognizers, and solar sails, oh my! Join us for a look back at Tron featuring artwork, footage, and photographs of the digital frontier. Hear behind-the-scenes stories of how the film came to life with talent, artists, and filmmakers, and the continuous impact of this groundbreaking film.

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PT on the Premiere Stage

For 70 years, Walt Disney Imagineering has blended imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences. Join Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world.

FX’s American Horror Story: Behind the Screams

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT on the Backlot Stage

Join the legendary designers, artists, and stylists responsible for creating the iconic looks of your beloved AHS characters. Fans will get inside details on how it all comes together, where fashion and horror intersect, and how these creatives keep things fresh after 11 installments and an anthology spin-off. Panelists include producer and costume designer Lou Eyrich and producer and makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash.

