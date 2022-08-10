There’s Marvel and Star Wars Halloween Galore in This ShopDisney Preview

While there may no longer be a physical Disney Store (RIP), ShopDisney.com and Disney Parks have unleashed their holiday merch lines. Check out this Halloween haul with Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, and more for the whole family — including pets!

Mummy Grogu

Image: ShopDisney

Someone got into Mando’s bandage supplies.

Indiana Jones Jacket

Image: ShopDisney

Watch out for Harrison Ford in this one since he thinks there can only be one Indiana Jones. (He’s right though.)

Pawfect Hocus Pocus Costume

Image: ShopDisney

Let your dog put a spell on you.

The Name is Star-Lord

Image: ShopDisney

If people ask “Who?”, say you’re the legendary outlaw or that guy who blew it for everyone trying to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Doom Buggie Doggy Bed

Image: ShopDisney

Grim, grinning pets come out to socialise.

Sally Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Ears

Image: ShopDisney

Perfect for a Disney bound theme park day.

Zombie Porg?

Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars The Black Series are unleashing a Zombie Stormtrooper and Porg. We would love to see a Star Wars: Visions short based around this. Could Chewie resist eating an infected Porg? We need to know.

Turning Red accessories

Image: ShopDisney

For a Halloween costume, or for wearing to a 4*Town concert.

To Infinity and Beyond!

Image: ShopDisney

Costume lines have been expanded to feature inclusive adaptive looks and accessories.

She Is Mighty

Image: ShopDisney

There she is, the Mighty Thor!

Were-Wookiee

Image: ShopDisney

THE PUMPKIN PAIL CAMTONO!

Classic Mickey Mouse Halloween

Image: ShopDisney

The vintage Halloween feel of this is perfectly festive.

Burdened with Glorious Pup-Purpose

Image: ShopDisney

This Alligator Loki dog costume wins hand down as best of Halloween 2022. No contest. No notes.

“This is the Way” Inside the House

Image: ShopDisney

A cute Grogu greeting on a doormat.

Captain America

Image: ShopDisney

Earth’s Mightiest (Tiniest) Heroes assemble!

The Best Razorcrest

Image: ShopDisney

Really clever design work for this Mandalorian adaptive costume.

Shock, Lock, and Barrel

Image: ShopDisney

Though it’s not quite time to kidnap the Sandy Claws, this trinket dish is really suitable for year-round decorating.

Grogu Going Ghost

Image: ShopDisney

He will trade candy for frog’s eggs. This cutout is an adorable way to get into the spirit of the season.

Spooky Feet!

Image: ShopDisney

These Crocs are made for trick-or-treating.

Guard Dog Against Stormtroopers

Image: ShopDisney

Such a fluffy Ewok look.

Spirited Glassware

Image: ShopDisney

The drinkware collection for the cult Silly Symphonies “Skeleton Dance” is the exact classy but creepy vibe a spooky soiree needs.

Haunted Droid Factory

Image: ShopDisney

These are the droids you’re looking for.

Cross the Multiverse

Image: ShopDisney

Channel your inner America Chavez with her signature denim jacket. Be sure to stay away from any witches though.

Skellington Style

Image: ShopDisney

This NuiMO, a line of small Disney characters you can dress up, looks like he’s saying “How do you do, fellow kids?”

This is the Hoodie You’re Looking For

Image: ShopDisney

Sorry, it only comes in kid sizes.

Gotta Have Binx

Image: ShopDisney

The Hocus Pocus icon.

Spider-Venom Dino

Image: ShopDisney

No, we weren’t just mashing words together. This inflatable costume is very real.

“I would like to see the baby”

Image: ShopDisney

Baby Grogu costume is so cute.

Halloween Sweethearts

Image: ShopDisney

Live like Jack and Sally with this Loungefly bag.

It Was the Scarlet Witch All Along.

Image: ShopDisney

A villain era costume.

Wall to Wall Creeps

Image: ShopDisney

Loungefly is really out here making a theme-park attraction’s wallpaper into a purse pattern.

Groot Gourd

Image: ShopDisney

Baby Groot is back, and out for revenge against the Grogu takeover.

Big “This is My Halloween Costume” Energy

Image: ShopDisney

For the minimal effort but fandom reppin’ crowd.

Rest Your Head, Don’t Lose It.

Image: ShopDisney

Madame Leota’s floating head will lull you to sleep.

A Blanket Disguised as a Cloak

Image: ShopDisney

We know Stephen Strange uses it like this so we’ll allow it.

Countdown from Halloween to Christmas

Image: ShopDisney

For anyone who is about that holiday life 365 days a year.

