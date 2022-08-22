The Last of Us TV Series Gives a Glimpse of Joel and Ellie’s Harrowing Journey

Neil Gaiman confirms that The Sandman has not been renewed for a second season… yet. Yellowjackets has cast Elijah Wood as a “citizen detective.” The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has been put on ice, and Primal leans into the supernatural. Spoilers ahead!

National Treasure 3

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Jerry Bruckheimer stated Chris Bremmer’s script for National Treasure 3 is “really good”:

We’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.

Yellowjackets

TV Line reports Elijah Wood has joined the cast of Yellowjackets’ second season as Walter, “a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Christina Ricci’s Misty in ways she won’t see coming.”

Black Mirror

According to Variety, Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are now attached to star in episodes of Black Mirror’s sixth season.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In a recent interview with THR, Tatiana Maslany described an upcoming She-Hulk cameo as “the greatest moment of her life.”

No, I want that out! I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life. It was the greatest moment of my life.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

TV Line also has word the previously announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot from Monica Owusu-Breen is now “on pause.”

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman also confirmed Netflix is not currently committed to future seasons of The Sandman.

Nope. No word or decision from @netflix on Future Seasons. They will want to see how we do for the first month before committing. This is something else. https://t.co/nvWEO5xfiz — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 19, 2022

The Dead Boy Detectives

However, The Dead Boy Detectives is allegedly still “moving forward” at HBO Max.

[Spoiler TV]

Resident Alien

Executive Producer Chris Sheridan promised TV Line that Alan Tudyk’s character Harry will finally share a scene with both Linda Hamilton’s General McCallister and Enver Gjokaj’s alien Joseph before the end of season two.

Harry, by the end of the season, will come face-to-face with both of them at one point or another. Enver Gjokaj [who plays the E.T. Joseph] and Linda Hamilton [who plays McCallister] (and Alan, of course) are such great actors that it’s exciting to think about being able to do scenes with Alan and Enver together, or Alan and Linda together. It would be foolish to not take advantage of that. So there’s more to come in the second half of the season.

Rick and Morty

Two new promos reveal Rick and Morty: Wormageddon to be a series of 14 pop-up art installations installed in undisclosed locations around the world. Adult Swim describes the event as a “global ‘living episode’” and “treasure hunt” depicting a canonical Rick and Morty adventure bridging the gap between the destruction of the Citadel at the end of season five and the season six premiere on September 4.

Primal

Primal continues to embrace the paranormal in a sneak peek at this week’s episode.

The Winchesters

The CW has also released a full, three-minute trailer for its upcoming Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters.

House of the Dragon

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon continues in a new promo for episode two.

The Last of Us

Finally, HBO Max has released its first glimpse of The Last of Us series in a new promo for the channel’s upcoming slate of original programming.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWsY3DlLdIABanner art by Jim Cook

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.