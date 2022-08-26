The Best “Link in Bio” Tools For Pointing Your Followers to Your Work

You’ll no doubt be familiar with the phrase “see link in bio” — a common way of pointing Twitter or Instagram followers towards even more links on the web, plugging whatever needs to be plugged. These links aren’t difficult to set up and you’ve got numerous services to choose from to get your own, should you want to let people know where you can be found online.

Whether it’s a musical side project, a professional portfolio, or you just want to be able to point your contacts towards one fixed URL rather than several, the best link in bio tools will aggregate all the places you exist on the web and put them in one convenient spot.

1) Start Page

Screenshot: Start Page

Part of the appeal of Start Page is that it is so versatile: You can use it to point people towards social media profiles, music and video, ebooks, training courses, online forms, or whatever it is that you need your visitors to know about.

Everything is straightforward to use and well laid out, and you can pick from a wealth of customisation options to make your links page your own. As well as links, you can embed videos, images, and blocks of text, so it’s one of the better options out there when it comes to producing something that’s personalised and a bit more like a mini website.

There’s a lot you can do with Start Page for free, but premium plans are available, starting at $US6 ($8) a month — they give you more pages to work with and offer a full suite of click tracking and analysis, so you know exactly how well your link in bio is working.

2) Linktree

Screenshot: Linktree

Linktree gives you just about everything you could want from a link in bio service, including a personalised URL, a choice of customisation options, plenty of flexibility in terms of the links you can include, and even audience analytics.

One of the best aspects of Linktree is the number of apps and services that it integrates neatly with, giving your links a bit more interest in terms of snippets of content and interactivity: You can quickly integrate the likes of Twitter, GoFundMe, Bandsintown, TikTok, SoundCloud, Reddit, YouTube, Spotify and many more with Linktree, and it supports RSS feed import too.

Paid options start at $US6 ($8) a month and give you access to a selection of perks, including no limits on the number of links you can include on your page and extra customisation options for tailoring your online presence.

3) Campsite

Screenshot: Campsite

With a straightforward drag-and-drop interface, plus intuitive customisation tools, Campsite scores highly when it comes to getting users up and running quickly, and without needing to spend a long time learning how everything works.

Dig a bit deeper, though, and there are plenty of advanced features available in Campsite too (some of which require one of the paid-for subscriptions, from $US7 ($10) a month): Multiple profiles, a variety of link types, detailed analytics about where your visitors are clicking, web forms, custom domain support and more.

Campsite is also one of the better tools out there when it comes to raw speed, with pages loading in a snap. If you need something that starts off simple but can do more if you need it to, this is well worth a look.

4) Milkshake

Screenshot: Milkshake

Milkshake takes a slightly different approach to the rest of the tools here, turning your link in bio page into something akin to Snapchat Stories: Visitors can swipe though your landing site’s pages as well as browse through a vertical list of links.

This service is also somewhat unusual in that it works through a mobile app on your smartphone rather than through a website. If you’re looking for something that you can manage and build on the go, then this could be it. You pick from the templates offered, add your customisations, and you’re done.

The app is free to use, with the only catch being the Milkshake card that you have to have at the end of your group of pages. If you want to get rid of that, then you need to pay $US3 ($4) a month for a premium subscription to Milkshake.

5) Linkfire

Screenshot: Linkfire

If you’re really ready to get serious about your links — as in, they’re important to your profession or income — then you might want to consider Linkfire. Pricing starts at $US10 ($14) a month, but you can try the service for free to see if it’s what you’re looking for.

It’s particularly well suited to musical artists, because you can bring together information about tours, merchandise, music videos and of course the libraries of tunes you have on the various streaming services. Everything is super-simple to pull together and organise, and you get a slick-looking landing page at the end of it.

Linkfire will also throw plenty of stats at you, so you know who’s clicking through on what and how often. The service can even help with email marketing campaigns, special social media offers, and QR codes, so it’s a comprehensive package.