The Bentley Batur Is a $AU2.90 Million Coupe With 3D-Printed Gold Accents

Kyle Hyatt

Published 32 mins ago: August 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:automotiveindustry
baturbentleybentleygtsmontereytransport
Special edition Bentleys usually don’t deal in half-measures. They either have huge power or crazy luxury or zany styling. The forthcoming Bentley Batur — named for an Indonesian mountain and crater lake — has all three. It’ll also be limited to just 18 examples and cost a staggering $US1,995,097 ($AU2,902,636) before taxes or options.

But wait, the ridiculous figures don’t stop there. While the new body will be a preview of battery-electric Bentleys to come, the Batur will be proudly powered by petrol. Its retuned W12 engine will produce 335 kg-feet of torque, which isn’t quite full-size diesel truck territory, but friends, it’s not far off. It also makes 729 horsepower, which is pretty good, but in a world where a 797-horsepower Dodge starts at less than $US80,000 ($116,390), it’s kind of not worth talking about. It’s also not the point.

The Bentley Batur Is a $AU2.90 Million Coupe With 3D-Printed Gold Accents3D-printed gold? Not for plebs. (Photo: Bentley)

Options on the Batur include natural fibre composite (Porsche is doing this on some of its race-car body parts, and we love it), lightweight titanium, and 3D-printed 18-karat gold touches. The idea of lightweight parts on a Bentley GT car is kinda funny since Bentley GTs usually weigh as much as two-and-a-half of Public Enemy’s uzis at the minimum, but I digress.

The Batur is slated to make its official debut in Monterey on Saturday, August 20, at an event for Bentley customers. If you want to order one, Mr. or Ms. I Just Sold My Startup, it’s too late. They’re all spoken for. Sorry.

The Bentley Batur Is a $AU2.90 Million Coupe With 3D-Printed Gold AccentsListen, it doesn’t suck. That’s all I’m saying. (Photo: Bentley)

