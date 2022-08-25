Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Mad Someone Criticised Full Self-Driving on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is none too pleased with Tesla drivers who are pointing out major issues with the company’s Full Self-Driving software, according to Insider.

Musk told a Tesla owner to stop complaining after he posted a video on Twitter showing his Tesla struggling to make right turns and change lanes while using FSD.

James Locke, a software CEO in California, tweeted that he had to intervene and correct a mistake his car made while using FSD version 10.69.

Musk was not thrilled by the tweet, to say the least. He replied “10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain.”

10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2022

Earlier this week, Musk said Tesla would be raising the price of Full Self-Driving to $US15,000 ($20,823) in North America. It can also be purchased as a $US199 ($276) per month subscription.

Locke, in turn, said he’s spent over $US32,000 ($44,422) on FSD and now pays the $US199 ($276) per month fee for the feature.

Locke did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication. In his initial post, Locke acknowledged that his feedback is “probably not a popular opinion” and said the software still has “lots of work to go.” FSD is not a fully autonomous system. Tesla has told drivers that the system does not replace a licensed driver and instructs them to keep their hands on the wheel and be prepared to take over when the system is running. The add-on enables Teslas to automatically change lanes, enter and exit highways, recognise stop signs and traffic lights, and park. The software is in a beta testing mode and has over 100,000 subscribers who Tesla can use to test the software in real time and allow the system’s AI to learn from experienced drivers. Locke, who is the founding president of the Tesla Owners Clubs in Vancouver Island and Santa Clarita Valley, promptly apologised after Musk scolded him for critiquing the software. The Tesla driver has a YouTube channel where he shares videos testing FSD.

This is a big departure from what Musk has said in the past. At one point, he even tweeted that he welcomed negative feedback. After all, this is a Beta software; the goal is to spot problems and improve.

This latest Full Self-Driving tiff comes on the back of a few other public FSD criticisms. The most notable of which is probably the video of a guy using actual children as crash test dummies. Believe it or not, people didn’t like that. There’s also the issue of the state of California saying Tesla is lying about what Autopilot can and cannot do. All in all, it’s a very normal week for Musk and the rest of the Tesla gang.