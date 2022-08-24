Telstra Announces Transformation of Payphones to Free Wi-Fi Hotspots With Remake of Iconic Ad

Telstra has announced that it’s making the Wi-Fi available at its payphones free for all Australians, while also remaking its iconic “keep the rabbits out” ad from 2006.

Telstra’s network of payphones across Australia is comprised of about 12,000 units and from today, 3,000 of those will offer free Wi-Fi (with the goal of making Wi-Fi free at every location over the coming year). Think of the free Wi-Fi you might get at a McDonalds, but totally localised around a payphone.

“While a lot of us take connectivity for granted these days, many isolated or vulnerable people, although they may have access to a mobile device, don’t always have the data to be able to connect,” said Telstra’s group executive for consumer and small business operations, Michael Ackland.

“Free Wi-Fi has the potential to make a massive difference in their ability to stay connected to family and friends and access essential services.”

Originally the Telstra payphone Wi-Fi network was available to its customers as a plan inclusion, but once the telco began to offer “unlimited” data on its postpaid plans it was made a redundant feature.

Having free access to internet services across Australia is no small deal and it’s nice that Telstra is doing this. It comes just over a year after the Australian telco giant made its payphones free.

“In recent years we’ve seen payphones play a vital role for communities facing disasters like bushfires or floods,” Ackland continued.

“By providing free Wi-Fi, as well as free national calls at our payphones, we want to help Australians when they need us most so they can connect with loved ones and access the help they need.”

Also here’s the video announcing the free Wi-Fi move, a remake of the classic Bigpond ad. Turns out the Great Wall of China was not built to keep the rabbits out (a revelation that has shocked me to the core). Yes, the uncle in the video is the kid from the original video.

Free Wi-Fi is available at select Telstra payphones from today. You can find your nearest payphone on the Telstra website.