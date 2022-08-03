How to Nab a Free Xbox This Telstra Day

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.

The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kind of just depends what they feel like discounting.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically, and there’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Here’s what they’ve got for tomorrow, Thursday, August 7, 2022.

Telstra Day August deals:

This month, Telstra is feeling generous. It’s offering up a bonus Xbox All Access bundle with any Samsung Galaxy S22 purchase.

Xbox All Access includes an Xbox Series S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. This is valued at $792 and Telstra is slinging it for free (as long as you get a Samsung Galaxy S22 device). The Samsung Galaxy S22 series comprises the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Let’s dive into the deals. They’re open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on August 7, 2022.

Samsung

While there’s no sale on the S22 range of phones, for Telstra Day the telco is slashing the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G by $300, making the phone $699 instead of $999. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will cost $249, after a $250 discount and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G is down to $1,349 from $1,699.

Here are Telstra’s two upfront SIM plans if you’re interested in taking the telco up on its S22 Xbox deal for Telstra Day.

Telstra upfront SIM plans

What else?

In addition to cheap phones, you can also score $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, with the 44mm model coming in at $399 and the 46mm Classic Edition selling for $549 on Telstra Day.

You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $149, after a $100 discount, and rounding out the Samsung kit is the Samsung Trio Wireless Charger, $99 for Telstra Day, instead of its usual $159 RRP.

In the sound space, you can score a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones for $289, instead of $389, JBL Live 660 noise-cancelling headphones for $179, instead of $249, JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds for half price at $75, a BlueAnt X2 for $60, down from $120, and a BlueAnt Xo for $24.50.

On the prepaid side of things, Telstra is flinging its $150 Telstra Pre-Paid SIM starter kit for $120 and the Nokia C30 pre-paid for $89.

Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated. The last update was made on August 3, 2022.