How to Score $30 off Telstra’s NBN 250 Plan

Telstra internet isn’t exactly known for being cheap, but Big T is currently discounting its fastest NBN plans. New customers can currently save $20 per month on its NBN 100 plan for their first six months, or $30 per month on its NBN 250.

This brings the plans down to $90 per month and $110 per month, respectively, for the first six months. Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on its NBN 100 plan, and 250Mbps on its NBN 250 plan. This makes them some of the fastest plans around.

In addition, these plans are contract-free, so you can always leave after your discount runs out. You’ll just need to return your modem to Telstra to avoid paying a hardware fee.

Here are Telstra’s discounted plans

And here’s how Telstra’s high-speed plans compare to the competition.

NBN 100 plans compared

Even with the discount, Telstra is on the more expensive side for an NBN 100 plan.

Dodo, for example, currently offers its NBN 100 plan for $63.90 per month for your first six months, and then charges $85 per month thereafter. Exetel and Superloop are similar, both charging $68.95 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter.

MyRepublic will bill you $69 per month for your first six months, and $79 per month thereafter. At full price, that’s cheaper than the vast majority of NBN 100 plans. The 80Mbps typical evening speeds are however slower than the competition.

SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan is also currently discounted to $69 per month for your first six months, but you’re looking at $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, putting it in line with Telstra.

NBN 250 plans compared

It’s a similar story when it comes to NBN 250 plans. Telstra’s discount offer still makes it more expensive than many other providers, but Big T is the only major provider reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps on this tier. Aussie Broadband and Origin come close at 244Mbps, however.

But if you’re just looking to save money, MyRepublic is the best choice. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps for the speed tier, which is a little lower than some competitors, however. In addition to the discount, you’ll also get a $30 credit if you sign-up to this plan during August.

Optus is currently also charging $89 per month for its NBN 250 plan, but it will just up to $139 after your first six months are off. While that’s a deep discount, Optus plans have a hardware fee lock-in. If you leave during your first 36 months, you’ll need to pay out the remaining volume of your modem. This is equivalent to $7 for each month left in your three-year term.

NBN 250 plans are available to those with FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.