Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It's Thursday, the day before the day before the weekend.

1. Big Tech doesn’t want to miss out on Web3 profits

The big boys of tech town are actually deeper into blockchain and crypto technology than any other top publicly traded company, by far. Blockdata, a crypto research firm, released an updated blog post on Tuesday showing who’s been the most active investors in the crypto scene from September 2021 through June 2022. Researchers noted big tech firms including the likes of Tencent, Microsoft, PayPal, Samsung and Alphabet (Google) are putting big money into crypto companies and startups.

2. NASA’s SLS has started its crawl to the launch pad

NASA’s most powerful rocket has started making its way to the launch pad before its inaugural launch as part of the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon. The space agency rolled out the enormous Space Launch System (SLS) to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, and the historic kickoff to humanity’s return to the Moon will all be streamed live. We’ll have to wait a little longer for the big launch itself, however, as lift-off won’t happen before August 29.

3. September iPhone 14 drop all but confirmed

Reports have emerged overnight that Apple will indeed be holding its annual iPhone event next month. The rumoured iPhone 14 could bring a new camera system and a speedier chip. We’re expecting two different screen sizes across four different models. We’re also expecting the most expensive top-tier iPhone ever, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max could push the $2,000 mark in Australia. Pencil in early September 8 for the iPhone 14 launch event.

4. Google has won its defamation battle

Australia’s highest court overturned a ruling that had found Google engaged in defamation by supplying a link to a contested newspaper article. Chief Justice Susan Kiefel and Justice Jacqueline Gleeson declared: “In reality, a hyperlink is merely a tool which enables a person to navigate to another webpage”. As per Reuters, the decision brings fresh confusion to a question many have had for years about where liability rests for online defamation.

5. Robots are coming…to relieve you of doing the dishes

The CEO you all love to hate recently revealed new details about Optimus, an AI humanoid robot which he envisions will take over so-called “boring” tasks at your average household. The bot will be about the same weight and height as the average adult, according to Musk, and will be designed to “carry or pick up heavy objects, walk fast in small steps, and the screen on its face is an interactive interface for communication with people”. The Tesla Bot is planned for launch this year. But so was the cybertruck.

BONUS ITEM: We’ll leave you with a reminder that there’s a tweet for everything.

if Labor wins we won't know who is running the country, let alone who is Finance, Defence or Foreign Affairs Minister #lateline — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 19, 2010

