Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Monday. Today, NASA is kicking off its plan to return humans to the Moon, so let’s get straight into your morning briefing of five things happening in tech today.

1. Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon

At 10.33pm AEST today, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket is set to launch for the first time, boosting an uncrewed Orion capsule on a journey to the Moon. This crucial first mission in the Artemis program is part of the preparation to send astronauts to the Moon later this decade. The 98 metre tall SLS megarocket will deliver the Orion crew capsule (which contains only manikins for this first mission) to orbit. From there, Orion will make a 42-day journey to the Moon and back. Here’s everything you need to know about Artemis 1 and the first launch of NASA’s megarocket.

2. Turns out Amazon isn’t buying EA

On Friday night, a Swedish media group published an article on USA Today saying that Amazon was about to buy EA. Thankfully, the data rich aren’t getting more data rich and that deal was laughed off (according to CNBC). But as Forbes points out, there are true aspects to this story. EA has been looking to sell, and while Amazon was one of the tech giants looking to scoop the videogame company up, Meta, Apple, Disney, Sony and Microsoft have all taken a look.

3. Albanese to talk jobs at NPC

Anthony Albanese will make his first address to the National Press Club as PM. He’s going to talk mostly about jobs, with his party’s ‘Building for a better future’ plan the focus. There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to Australia’s current employment predicament, and there’s no doubt Labor’s plan to find 653,000 more tech workers will be talked about. Something solid that isn’t just a plan for a plan would be fabulous.

TOMORROW: @AlboMP, the Prime Minister of Australia, will make his first Address as Prime Minister, to the #NPC on Monday, August 29th, 2022. Watch it live at 12:30pm AEDT on @ABCTV. #auspol pic.twitter.com/x00Ph650QK — National Press Club (@PressClubAust) August 28, 2022

4. 5G doesn’t pose a health risk, study confirms

Experts from ARPANSA are on a mission to counter misinformation about the continued rollout of 5G and surveyed the output from 50 tower locations in Melbourne to prove their hypothesis. In news shocking everyone (no one), they’re confident controversial cellular upgrades do not pose a risk to health. As the ABC points out, the average microwave uses about 1,000 watts of electromagnetic energy and a mobile phones used less than two watts, and not at sustained levels.

5. The NFT market is in the dumps, who’da thought

Over the weekend, the Globe and Mail published an interesting analysis on the global NFT market. NFTs exploded in popularity last year, but now? It’s in the dumps. Headlining the findings was that NFT sales volume plummeted from $US5.7-billion in January to $US903-million in July, while transactions fell about 50 per cent to 5.9 million. The business of trading .JPG pics is doing well, eh? Give the full story a read here.

BONUS ITEM: The Prime Minister, Indigenous Australians minister and an NBA legend walk into a press conference. Read the ABC analysis here.

NBA legend @SHAQ greets Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney in Sydney. He's lending his support to the Voice to Parliament. "He wanted to inform himself about what this debate was about" PM Albanese says @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/2xnXdhU0A6 — Rashida Yosufzai (@Rashidajourno) August 27, 2022

Happy rocket launch day, all.