What Should I Watch on Shudder? Here Are 5 Movies Coming in August

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, some new releases and some old gems that you should definitely watch.

It can be overwhelming scrolling Shudder to see what TV shows, movies, documentaries and new releases are streaming, so we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations to help you answer the question you all have: What should I watch on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder?

What should I watch on Shudder?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Shudder.

What Josiah Saw – August 4

Here’s what Shudder had to say of this Shudder Original new release: Everyone in town knows about the haunted Graham Farm on Willow Road. You’ll hear there’s a bad history to it. Josiah and his youngest son, Thomas, are all that remain of this estranged family. But after experiencing terrifying visions from beyond, Josiah decides they must change their ways to right a great wrong. After being away for over two decades, Eli and Mary, Josiah’s eldest children, are enticed to sell the property and reunite at the old farmhouse in hopes of closing this haunting chapter of their lives for good. Sins of the past will be paid in full.

Satanic Panic – August 9

Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Peak Shudder content you should definitely watch this month.

Glorious – August 18

In Glorious, Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Kindred) plays a young man who is spiralling out of control after a bad breakup. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside a rest-stop bathroom with a mysterious figure played by J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Being the Ricardos) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As he tries to escape, he realises he is an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could have imagined.

Bloodthirsty – August 19

Grey, an indie pop singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods. Together with her girlfriend Charlie, they arrive at his mansion and the work begins. But as her work with the emotionally demanding Vaughn deepens, the vegan singer begins to hunger for raw meat. As her appetite changes, her body starts to transform and she begins to find out who she really is.

I Blame Society – August 25

Last on our list of what we reckon you should watch on Shudder this month is I Blame Society. Here’s what Shudder had to say about this new release: A struggling filmmaker senses her peers are losing faith in her ability to succeed, so she decides to prove herself by finishing her last abandoned film… and committing the perfect murder. I Blame Society is written, directed by and stars Gillian Wallace Horvat. It’s a serial killer comedy, it sounds perfect.

What else should I watch on Shudder?

