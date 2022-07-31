What Should I Watch on Netflix? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Netflix has a handful of new releases debuting in Australia this August, giving us almost too much choice, which is not so good if you’re like us and find yourself constantly asking: What should I watch?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Netflix?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month.

What should I watch on Netflix?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Netflix.

Top Gun – August 1

Head back to 1986 when Tom Cruise was first Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. Before Top Gun: Maverick, Maverick lost his friend and was given a second chance to redeem himself. Honestly, I don’t really need to explain this one, Top Gun is a great answer to your question of, “What should I watch on Netflix?”. And look, Politico puts it so perfectly: Top Gun had California sun, gratuitous sex scenes and male shirtlessness, and a fetishistic attention to military detail. Amen.

The Sandman – August 5

Neil Gaiman’s immensely popular comic The Sandman was once considered to be unadaptable, but Netflix is up for the challenge and it’s definitely one to watch. The Sandman follows the adventures of Dream, aka Morpheus, who is a member of the Endless. The Endless are powerful beings who are even older and greater than the Gods. Along with Dream, making up the Endless is Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium and Destruction. Think of them as a dysfunctional family. We’re getting the first episode at the same time as the rest of the world. We can’t wait.

Back to the Future – August 16

While this isn’t exactly a new release, it’s new to Netflix in Australia. If you’re somehow yet to see Back to the Future, the premise of this cult classic is simple: it’s the heartwarming story of a teenager who uses a flying car to travel back in time to the 1950s, where he dates his own mum. For those of us who have seen it, it’s one of those movies that’s not necessarily your favourite, but it’s unforgettable, and it delivers everything you wanted in a movie as a child (and it still holds up as an adult). You should definitely watch it if you haven’t, and Netflix is giving you a great excuse to re-watch it if you already have (even if that’s over 30 times in the last 5 years).

Kleo – August 19

Kleo is a new German-language Netflix series that is essentially about an assassin on the run. The trailer and a synopsis from Netflix is all we have to go off at this stage, but it looks freaking awesome and you should watch it with us. Here’s the synopsis: After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former spy killer is set free and embarks on a revenge spree against the people who conspired to betray her.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – August 24

While we love all things sci-fi, action and adventure, we also love a biography about someone so influential in the tech world. Love him or hate him, John McAfee made an impact. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee follows the name behind McAfee anti-virus software, covering his many years on the run and the aftermath of his political career, up until his death in 2021. We’ve not seen this one, so we’re not going to vouch for its quality, but it certainly has our interest piqued.

What else should I watch on Netflix?

Last month, we recommended Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, Resident Evil, The Gray Man, Rabbit-Proof Fence and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

If you're curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we've done the maths for you.

This article will be constantly updated.