What Should I Watch on Binge? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list full of the new releases we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

What’s new on Binge?

What should I watch on Binge?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Binge.

Reservation Dogs (season 2) – August 4

The first new release you should watch on Binge this month is the comedy series from co-creators and executive producers Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. Reservation Dogs returns for its second season as it continues to follow the exploits of Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack and Cheese, four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Everything Waititi touches is gold.

The Many Saints of Newark – August 5

Next up is the prequel to the massive TV hit The Sopranos. The Many Saints of Newark focuses on giving Tony Soprano, the main character in the TV show, an origin story. It returns us to the world of The Sopranos, giving us some insight into the world we saw develop over several seasons. If you’re a die-hard for the original show, it’s one to watch.

Unbreakable – August 8

M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, starring Bruce Willis, is a tale of a security guard who survives a train crash without any injuries. Shortly after, he releases he can’t be hurt at all. It’s a thriller mystery and is one of the best films in the Shyamalan catalogue, a new edition to Binge that’s perfect for a movie night.

House of the Dragon – August 22

Of course, we’re watching House of the Dragon this month, the spinoff prequel to Game of Thrones, set more than a century before the original show. Focusing on the Targaryen civil war, House of the Dragon looks to George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood for inspiration. It’ll involve numerous time jumps and will feel familiar to anyone who has watched Game of Thrones. Let’s hope it doesn’t end as poorly. House of the Dragon flys into Binge on August 22, with new episodes weekly.

IT: Chapter Two – August 26

IT: Chapter Two is the follow-up film to… IT (2017). With the characters now older, the evil shapeshifter Pennywise has returned to terrorise their hometown in Maine. If you’re after a horror flick on Binge this month, then IT: Chapter Two might be worth your time. IT: Chapter Two floats onto Binge on August 26.

What else should I watch on Binge?

