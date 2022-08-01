What Should I Watch on Prime Video? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Amazon Prime Video is pretty dry this month, giving us only a handful of nerdy new releases to binge. The upside is the few goodies Amazon’s streaming service is debuting in August will provide an answer to that question we all have: What should I watch on Prime Video?

There’s only one TV show that hits the Gizmodo Australia brief, but there are a few movies coming to Prime Video this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases to sink your teeth into.

What’s new on Prime Video?

What should I watch on Prime Video?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Prime Video.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby – August 1

This NASCAR-themed comedy (conceived by Ferrell and his Anchorman collaborator Adam McKay) boasts a fairly tight plot, going the opposite direction of the run of movies at its time. Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby sees Ferrell playing a dim-but-fearless, all-American race car driver whose confidence is shaken when a gay Frenchman (Sacha Baron Cohen) bests him for circuit supremacy. As Ferrell works his way back with the help of his deadbeat dad Gary Cole, Talladega Nights becomes more or less a straight-up sports flick, hitting all the upbeats with not enough crazy.

The Great Gatsby – August 3

What’s new on Prime Video this month is The Great Gatsby. Baz Luhrmann’s visually dazzling (albeit divisive) adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is a cinematic marvel, whichever way you slice it. In case you’re unfamiliar, a writer and wall street trader, Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire), finds himself drawn to his millionaire neighbour, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). It’s a captivating (and wealthy) 1920s life, not exactly one synonymous with the actual American dream.

The Outlaws (season 2) – August 5

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community centre. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organised crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Picking up a few months after the end of season one, the “Outlaws” still have time to serve on their sentences in season two, but quickly realise the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet.

Samaritan – August 26

Sylvester Stallone’s new superhero film Samaritan is a little bit of a mystery, but we reckon you should add it to your Prime Video binge list this month. Originally set to release in 2020, it was delayed many years because of various studio acquisitions. With a focus on the kind of anti-hero story similar to Will Smith’s Hancock, Samaritan is billed as a take on what happens to superheroes when they’re past their prime. Last week, we finally got a trailer, so we know a little more.

Uncharted – August 27

Uncharted is one of those videogame franchises that wows you to no end, the movie adaptation, however, was…a let down for Nathan Drake fans. The movie gets a few things right, but it gets a lot wrong. It was Uncharted’s chance to reach a whole different entertainment space. It was still somewhat entertaining, and while we wouldn’t recommend you go see it at the cinema, if you’re yet to watch it, you’re new to the franchise or you liked it and you’re not sure what’s with all the hate, it will debut on Prime Video later this month.

What else should I watch on Prime Video?

