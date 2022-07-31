Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols Has Passed Away at Age 89

Nichelle Nichols, the original actor of Star Trek’s Nyota Uhura, has passed away on Saturday, July 30. The news broke on the actor’s Instagram account, as announced by her son, Kyle Johnson.

Developing…

