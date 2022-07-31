The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols Has Passed Away at Age 89

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Published 5 hours ago: August 1, 2022 at 4:39 am -
Filed to:creativeworks
entertainment2cculturefilmshumaninterestkylejohnsonnichellenichellenicholsnyotanyotauhurastartrekstartrek3atheoriginalseriesstartreke28099snyotatelevisionseries
Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols Has Passed Away at Age 89
Image: Paramount

Nichelle Nichols, the original actor of Star Trek’s Nyota Uhura, has passed away on Saturday, July 30. The news broke on the actor’s Instagram account, as announced by her son, Kyle Johnson.

Developing…

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.