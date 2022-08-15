6 Standing Desks to Elevate Your WFH Set-up

If you’ve ever held an office job, you might have heard the concept that “sitting is the new smoking” quite a few times in your life. While it would be an exaggeration to label it “dangerous”, the act of prolonged sitting has been proven to pose some harm ergonomically and potentially increase the risk of some health issues, including weight gain, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. To avoid this, it’s often recommended that you do three things: take more breaks, invest in ergonomically sound office equipment and consider a stand-up desk.

Taking more screen breaks is the easiest and least expensive option out of the three. But as tech lovers, we understand that it’s not always an option, especially if you work in a fast-paced job with competing deadlines. For some of us, we achieve more by keeping our butts planted into that cushy office chair. And while your ergonomic office chair is a smart investment, it can’t wholly cover all of the risks associated with sitting.

Enter, the stand-up desk.

What are standing desks?

A standing desk, sometimes referring to as a stand-up desk, allows you to stand while working. There are a couple different kinds of stand-up desks, since some require manual effort to elevate it through the use of a lever, while others are automatic and can be electronically lifted with the push of a button.

Of course, an actual standing desk can be quite expensive and requires you to trade your current desk for a new one. Thankfully, there are a few alternatives that you can choose from so you can gain the benefits of a stand-up desk, but at a fraction of the cost.

Desk or laptop risers are a great option that usually sit around $100 and can be folded up or put away when they’re not in use.

Do standing desks have any benefit?

According to Safe Work Australia, sitting for prolonged periods of time can result in musculoskeletal disorders, heart disease, diabetes, obesity and poor mental health. Safe Work maintains that these health concerns are attributed to a lack of movement or activity, low energy use, not moving enough and not changing posture enough.

The purpose of investing in a stand-up desk will instead encourage you to stretch your legs, which will promote better blood flow and perhaps burn a few extra calories. But we want to make it clear that standing up alone will not burn a significant amount of calories. If you really want to work on crunching those calories, position a mini treadmill directly under your desk.

Stand-up desks will not only give your legs and back a good stretch, but also prevent the risk of lower back pain and potential posture issues. It’s generally recommended that you alternate between sitting and standing at least every 30 minutes to see results.

While they may take some time to get used to, these desks are a great way to nip those early ergonomic issues in the bud before they become more serious down the track.

Our top stand-up desk picks to elevate your office set-up

Artiss motorised standing desk

This motorised desk has a simple two-button up or down switch so you can adjust it to your height.

It’s recommended that you raise it to elbow height or a 90-degree angle so you can comfortably type without hunching up your shoulders.

This desk is available in a bunch of colour options, including black, white, natural oak, walnut or grey. You can even opt for one that is 120cm or 140cm in length.

Where to buy

Amazon ($329.95) | eBay ($359.95) | Kogan ($244.99) | Myer ($444.95)

Ergolux Wind-Up Height Adjustable Sit Stand Desk

This sit-and-stand desk will not only give you a chance to stretch your legs, but a bit of an arm workout too.

To lift your desk up, you’ll need to wind its lever in a circular motion.

In some circumstances, it’s actually faster for you to manually lift your desk than by going with an electronic one.

Where to buy

eBay ($459.95) | Kogan ($259)

ADVWIN Adjustable Standing Desk

This adjustable desk has a few more complicated buttons compared to most models.

While most require you to hold down an up or down button, this desk riser can remember your preference and automatically adjust itself with the push of a button.

Where to buy

Amazon ($289.90) | eBay ($289.90) | Kogan ($262.19)

ERGOMAKER Electric Sit and Stand Desk

If you’re hoping to maximise the amount of space on your desk, this option features attachable hooks so you can hang things such as your headphones, cables or bag out of the way.

Where to buy

Amazon ($309)

Our favourite stand-up desk converters

Aerostralia Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Riser

If you don’t want to drop $300+ on a brand new desk, that’s understandable. You don’t have to get a standing desk to enjoy the benefits of one.

Instead, grab this adjustable desk stand that’s easy to assemble and more affordable.

It’s arguably even better ergonomically, since you can ensure that your keyboard is at elbow height while your monitor sits closer to eye level.

Where to buy

Amazon ($127.49) | eBay ($191.61)

Levede Standing Office Desk Riser

Similarly, you can opt for this stand that even features a groove to sit your tablet or phone on while you work.

Where to buy

Amazon ($149.99) | eBay ($149.99)