She-Hulk Switches to Thursdays as Disney Realises It Has Too Much Stuff to Put Out

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Marvel Studios’ next Disney+ series — has shifted its weekly release date to Thursdays in light of the streamer’s heavily packed schedule, which also includes September’s new Star Wars series Andor. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, who comes into Hulk powers of her own. The action comedy will focus on how she balances her newfound super abilities, love life, and career.

OK, Disney+, thanks for straightening that out. Now do the time the shows are released, because a prime time hour would make more sense than midnight. Other services drop episodes at 9 p.m., which would feel more like a tune-in event as opposed to “I gotta stay up and watch this so when I log on to Twitter in the morning it’s not spoiled.” Streaming mouse gods, take mercy on our sleep schedules, please.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Banner, who shows up to help guide his cousin through her transition into a Hulk. To make matters more complicated, Walters’ law firm decides that she’s going to be the face of the firm’s efforts in specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. This gets a little tricky when she’s assigned to a case with Wong (Benedict Wong) and her cousin’s past foe, Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). Then there’s the matter of her own new enemies. The She-Hulk ensemble includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

New Marvel hero. All new night.



New episodes of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays starting August 18, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wIeEk5G3AX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 3, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 18 on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.