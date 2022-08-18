She-Hulk Writer Says ‘You’ll Get a Little Bit of an Answer’ About That Sakaarian Ship

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s first episode has arrived and fans finally have an answer as to how Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) origin story plays out on screen.

(This article contains mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1).

In the comics, Walters gains her She-Hulk powers after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Things play out similarly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when the two are involved in a car accident and some of Bruce’s blood mixes with Jennifer’s.

However, it’s the cause of this accident that’s interesting.

As revealed in promo clips for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Bruce and Jen are confronted by a rogue spaceship that causes their car to crash. Look a bit closer, however, and you’ll see the ship looks very similar to one we’ve seen before.

The ship appears to be Sakaarian which has ties to Mark Ruffalo’s appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

In Ragnarok, it was revealed that following the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk had been hiding out on the planet Sakaar. When Thor finds him he learns that Banner has been stuck in his Hulk form for years and has been enlisted as a gladiator for Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster.

Recently Gizmodo Australia had the chance to speak with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao and we asked whether we’ll see the Sakaarian ship storyline resolved.

“Yes and no, because you know this is She-Hulk’s show, so it’s not the Hulk’s show, but you will get a little bit of an answer. It’s not a full answer,” Gao said. “It’s not what everybody wants because what everybody wants is a Hulk show or everybody wants a Hulk movie, that’s not what this is. You’ll get a little bit but you really are going to have to wait until Hulk has his own show to have all of these questions answered.”

In the comics, Hulk’s time on Sakaar lead to him becoming a gladiator for the planet’s ruler, the Red King. He then rebels and subsequently births a son with a Sakaaran Shadow Person named Caiera.

We’ve seen the gladiator half of that story play out in Thor: Ragnarok already but it now seems possible that another key bit of Hulk’s lore could be set up in She-Hulk.

Fans have been hoping for a Planet Hulk or World War Hulk adaptation for some time now and there are even rumours that Hulk’s son, Skaar, will appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Whether this could be the answer Gao is referring to remains to be seen, but everything in the MCU happens for a reason and it definitely looks like that Sakaarian ship means something big for Bruce Banner’s future post She-Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18. You can read our full chat with She-Hulk’s Jessica Gao here.