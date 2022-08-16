The News Of Tomorrow, Today

She-Hulk Charms Critics With Its Leading Lady and Sit-Com Stylings

Image: Marvel Studios

As critics and reviewers got a look at the first four episodes of Marvl’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the reactions have been trickling in via social media. Overall, positive! There’s a lot of praise for the lead, Tatiana Maslany, and the sit-com storytelling beats. There are some who feel like this Marvel instalment is a little empty of what makes the MCU expansive, but these reactions are in the minority. (A few made comments about the VFX but… we’ve already talked about that, haven’t we?) Read below for some more initial thoughts on the show!

So, what do you think? Do these reviews make you more excited for She-Hulk or is all the attention turning you off?

She-Hulk will premiere on August 18, on Disney+. Our full recap of episode 1 is coming soon.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

