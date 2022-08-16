She-Hulk Charms Critics With Its Leading Lady and Sit-Com Stylings

As critics and reviewers got a look at the first four episodes of Marvl’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the reactions have been trickling in via social media. Overall, positive! There’s a lot of praise for the lead, Tatiana Maslany, and the sit-com storytelling beats. There are some who feel like this Marvel instalment is a little empty of what makes the MCU expansive, but these reactions are in the minority. (A few made comments about the VFX but… we’ve already talked about that, haven’t we?) Read below for some more initial thoughts on the show!

Watched the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and enjoyed them thoroughly. It's super smart, very funny, & FILLED with surprises/MCU connections/info. If anything Jen herself takes a bit of a backseat early in the season for those reasons but by 4 you see it shifting. Excited for more pic.twitter.com/rXlBJn5f9t — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 16, 2022

She-Hulk? She-Hulk! I've seen the first four eps and it's fun. An honest-to-god comedy that just happens to be Marvel, instead of the other way around.



Can't stress enough how relieving it is that these are all 30-ish minutes. Light, breezy, doesn't outstay its welcome. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/POEPTQInmu — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) August 16, 2022

I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. pic.twitter.com/4Z8jAe293L — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is a good, enjoyable experience. Tatiana Maslany is incredible as always.



I wish the show leaned more into its satirical side— those elements feel more jarring than they should due to a lack of them.



It’s missing a magic touch, but it’s far from a disappointment. pic.twitter.com/D012e220xA — Russ Milheim (@RussMilheim) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is a fun, clever and relatable show. I love Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters / She-Hulk. The writing is funny and witty. Breaking of the 4th wall is well utilized. Looking forward to more. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is… fine.



Of the four episodes screened for critics, only the fourth really clicks as "oh, this is how the show should work" and then ends on a cliffhanger that pulls away from that.



The special effects are ropey, but the cast is charming. pic.twitter.com/K3aFGUCKzF — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) August 16, 2022

I’ve only seen the first four episodes of #SheHulk so far, but I’m into it. Tatiana Maslany is solid — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2022

With this in mind…#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw might be one of the most fun, accessible, & well done shows @MarvelStudios has made to date.#SheHulk could have broad appeal, even to those who feel the MCU isn't for them.



It's a half hour legal comedy in a silly/super hero world. https://t.co/D3uRtPDWuk — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 16, 2022

Tatiana Maslany es un derroche de carisma como Jennifer Walters en #SheHulk, la primera serie estilo "Sitcom" de #MarvelStudios, más enfocada en comedia y personajes. Poca acción, mucha actitud, me encantaron todos los episodios que vi. pic.twitter.com/j5eDS7h9wQ — El George (@ElGeorgeRiveraR) August 16, 2022

I quite enjoyed the first four episodes of #SheHulk, which embraces an openly silly vibe but still has insightful character moments. Some comic bits don’t land but many do and I’ve found myself laughing days later at a couple, including one all-time great mid-credit closer line. pic.twitter.com/BDouYUnTCj — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 16, 2022

The 1st 4 episodes of #SheHulk didn’t really work for me. Tatiana Maslany brings plenty of charisma, but Jennifer Walters is written to be too smug to be likable. The humor is extremely hit or miss. I did appreciate that it feels like a tv show & not a movie broken into episodes. pic.twitter.com/ELChULsuSE — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) August 16, 2022

I've seen #SheHulk episodes 1-4 & had a ball. Tatiana Maslany, as always, owns her role & the script does a great job at bringing feminist sensibilities without feeling overwrought. Also, I LOVED that we finally have a character talking about sex in the MCU! pic.twitter.com/HrHEjE6GER — Cass Clarke (They/Them) 🏳️‍🌈 (@cass__clarke) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk é a série da Marvel que se entende como uma comédia boba (as vezes até demais) e que lida com problemas que ninguém liga, ou seja, pouco peso no universo da franquia. Ótima pedida, principalmente por ter Maslany como protagonista, uma pena que o CGI seja terrível. — Thiago Romariz (@thiagoromariz) August 16, 2022

Watched the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw . The good news is that it’s funny, the CGI is much better than the trailers, and #TatianaMaslany is great. The bad news is that like other #MCU shows it stretches with a lot of filler and nothing much happens.#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/uTXxxA4JoZ — Roy Schwartz (@RealRoySchwartz) August 16, 2022

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk & am happy to report they're… incredible! Tatiana Maslany is GREAT as Jen Walters but my favorite thing is how fully entrenched She-Hulk is in the MCU while at the same time showing us something completely new. Can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/9RRL7MIVgN — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) August 16, 2022

I watched episodes 1-4 of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and I enjoyed what I saw!



There is inspiration from John Byrne's ‘Sensational She-Hulk’ run, and I loved how the series showed how Jennifer Walters unexpectedly has to navigate real life and superheroics. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/GUSqsrRIXi — B.M. (@britany_murphs) August 16, 2022

#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw is Fun, energetic and fabulous. The series delivers exactly what it promises, it is purely a comedy. #SheHulk is very relatable and the cameos are great. All of the supporting cast is also great in their roles. The 1st 4 set up an intriguing story to follow. pic.twitter.com/Gi7XdC5P1T — Rayyan | SheHulk X TheSandman | (@RayyanTCG) August 16, 2022

After seeing ep 1-4, like WandaVision, #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw is a refreshing detour from your typical superhero series. With its fourth wall breaking sitcom format, it’s a lot of fun yet still plays a big role in the grand scheme of the MCU. It’s witty, charming, and magnetic. — Dom Fisher (@KING_FISH) August 16, 2022

the first episodes of #shehulk are exactly what I wanted them to be and more. I love the comedy format so much. No surprise, Tatiana Maslany brings it as Jen. Her fourth wall breaks, the comedic timing, how she's nerdy one second and then she-hulk the next. it's a yes for me — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) August 16, 2022

So, what do you think? Do these reviews make you more excited for She-Hulk or is all the attention turning you off?

She-Hulk will premiere on August 18, on Disney+. Our full recap of episode 1 is coming soon.

