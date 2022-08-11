Score a Free Galaxy Watch 5 With Your New Samsung Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, and Other Preorder Deals

Preorders have started for Samsung’s new foldables, and as per usual, there are plenty of deals on offer for those who pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 before the September 2 shelf date.

To start, there’s a universal offer: no matter where you pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4, you ostensibly get a free storage upgrade. This means you can get a 256GB Z Flip 4 for the price of the 128GB model, or a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the price of the 256GB.

Telstra Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deal

When it comes to added value, Telstra stands out thanks to giving all customers who purchase either phone a bonus Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s newest wearable, and was announced alongside the pair of foldable devices.

If you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you’re eligible for a 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, valued at $599. If you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can pick between the 40mm or 44mm model. The 44mm model is valued at $649.

Optus Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deal

Optus has a solid pre-order deal of its own, throwing in a bonus Galaxy Tab A8 (4G) valued at $529. The Tab A8 is a midrange tablet in Samsung’s family, first announced in December last year. The model you’ll get features a 10.5-inch display, an eight-core processor, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 7,040mAh battery.

Vodafone Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deal

While Vodafone will throw in a bonus Samsung Trio Wireless Charger with pre-orders, the big drawcard here is bonus trade-in value. If you trade in an old phone, you’ll get up to $500 bonus credit toward your Galaxy Z Flip 4, or $700 toward the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

You can trade in S-series phones as old as the Galaxy S10, for example. While that would typically only get you $140 off one of the new Samsung foldables, the saving becomes a lot more significant with the added credit.

