Recycled PPE Could Be Key to Making Better Concrete, According to Aussie Researchers

RMIT University in Melbourne has found that recycled PPE equipment, such as masks and rubber gloves, could be used to make concrete stronger.

PPE could end up reinforcing the tensile strength of concrete. It was found that shredded PPE could increase the strength of industrial concrete by up to 22 per cent, improving its resistance to cracking.

The PPE used in the concrete for the tests was not used and potentially contaminated, mind you. It was all nearing the point of expiry, as PhD researcher Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch, the first author of the study, explained to ABC News Breakfast (the interview begins at 6:40am AEST on August 25, if you’d like to watch it). Further research would need to be done to see if contaminated PPE could be used safely in this process.

“PPE is very fibrous and very high in tensile by themselves where concrete is very weak in tensile. So when concrete is put under stress, micro-cracks start to develop and PPE, being high in tensile and fibrous, bridges the micro-cracks to increase the strength,” said Kilmartin-Lynch.

“We’ve also incorporated masks into road applications for subbase and pavements, so there’s a wide variety of uses for the products.”

Across three tests, masks, rubber gloves and isolation gowns were shredded and included in the concrete mixture. It was found that rubber gloves were the most effective reinforcement material of the three PPE products analysed, able to improve the strength of concrete by up to 22 per cent. Masks could improve the strength by up to 17 per cent and gowns by 15 per cent.

“We urgently need smart solutions for the ever-growing pile of COVID-19 generated waste – this challenge will remain even after the pandemic is over,” Killmartin-Lynch added.

“Our research found that incorporating the right amount of shredded PPE could improve the strength and durability of concrete.”

The research team is currently working with Melbourne-based construction company Casafico on trialling the process in the field. They’re also looking for medical and construction companies to help further the research.

This idea rules and it could be a terrific way of cutting down on the waste generated by COVID litter.

You can read the research on Science Direct.