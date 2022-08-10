Rejoice! Oscar Isaac Is Coming to New York Comic Con

Fans of film, TV, comics, and all things pop culture don’t really need a reason to go to a big comic convention. You go because everything you love is all under one roof. However, at this year’s New York Comic Con, that statement goes even further. Gizmodo is excited to exclusively reveal that Oscar Isaac — an actor who has basically been in every amazing movie or franchise you’ve loved over the past several years — will be in attendance, and you can meet him.

Isaac is New York Comic Con 2022’s headlining guest; he’ll be on hand not just for his very own spotlight panel, but photo ops and autograph sessions too. This is your chance to shake hands and snap a pic with Poe Dameron (from Star Wars), Marc Spector (from Moon Knight), Duke Leto Atreides (from Dune), Miguel O’Hara (From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Gomez Addams (from The Addams Family), Llewyn Davis (from Inside Llewyn Davis), and Apocalypse (from X-Men Apocalypse), all at once.

New York Comic Con takes place from October 6-9 at the Javits Centre in New York City. Tickets are on sale now for the event itself; for fans who are attending and want to meet Oscar Isaac, those tickets go on sale Thursday, August 11 at 1 p.m. EST over on the official NYCC site. Photos and autographs cost $US225 ($312) each. Plus, fans who can’t attend but would like an Oscar Isaac autograph will have the option to send in an item to get signed with a personalised message. Those are available through September 19 at this link. Finally, the spotlight panel about all things Oscar Isaac is at the con on Sunday, October 9.

And, of course, Isaac is just one person attending the event. There’s sure to be plenty more, not just stars, but big shows, movies, comics, podcasts, fandoms, everything your pop culture heart can desire. For us though, we desire Oscar Isaac, and New York Comic Con is delivering. Head here for all the info you need on this year’s New York Comic Con.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.