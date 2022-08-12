Read the Search Warrant for Mar-a-Lago for Yourself

A federal judge in Florida has unsealed the search warrant served on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate Monday in what Justice Department officials said was an attempt by the FBI to reclaim classified materials improperly removed from the White House last year.

A complete copy of the warrant and receipts for the items seized by FBI, which appears to have included highly classified materials — some above the “top secret” level — is embedded below. One noteworthy document indicates the FBI’s investigation encompasses multiple criminal statutes, including a provision of the Espionage Act that outlaws the unauthorised “gathering, transmitting or losing” of U.S. defence information.

The 7-page document, sealed until Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, shows the FBI’s search of Trump’s private club and residence included the former president’s office, storage rooms, and any other areas open to the former president and his staff. The FBI was not allowed to enter areas occupied or rented by the club’s other members, the paperwork says.

“They even broke into my safe,” the president said in a statement the day of the raid.

The FBI sought documents with classified marking as well as records covered under the President Records Act, a post-Watergate law aimed at preventing the destruction of White House records. (Only the National Archives and Records Administration can authorise the destruction of records created during a presidency, and will only do so when the records no longer have “administrative, historical, informational, or evidentiary value.”)

The agents were also after any communications that might pertain to the transfer or storage of national defence information or classified material, the paperwork shows.

The last three pages of the document contain receipts listing the materials seized from the property. They include numerous unspecified documents and containers, including the document Trump signed granting his longtime confidant Roger Stone clemency after he was convicted of lying to Congress.

Among the seized items are numerous documents classified “secret” and “top secret”. Some are “top secret” and “compartmentalized”, meaning they contain classified information handled using special control systems designed to minimise exposure even at the highest levels of government. Compartmentalized documents can include information about intelligence sources and methods.

The Washington Post reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the investigation, that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the documents sought after by the FBI. If true, this would cast serious doubt on claims by Trump that he’d already declassified the documents before taking them. There are certain materials that even a U.S. president is not allowed to disclose to the public, including nuclear secrets and information that might reveal sensitive sources and methods of intelligence gathering.

This is a developing story…