Read the [Redacted] Affidavit Justifying the FBI’s Search of Mar-a-Lago

A redacted version of the affidavit justifying the FBI’s extraordinary actions at Mar-a-Lago has been released to the public after an order from a federal magistrate Judge. It contains multiple references to suspicion that Trump potentially had information in his residence that is specially compartmentalized to prevent its dissemination even at the highest levels of government; documents which, if gathered or transmitted without proper authorization, could constitute a violation of the Espionage Act.

The affidavit reveals the FBI feared improper handling of the missing documents might compromise systems designed to protect “clandestine human sources.” The intelligence community’s sources and the methods by which it obtains intelligence are considered its most sensitive secrets.

(If the embed above does not work for you, click here to see the full [redacted] document.)

Experts have argued in recent weeks that while U.S. presidents’ enjoy broad authority to declassify information on a whim, their ability to do so is statutorily limited in certain areas, including covert operations and nuclear secrets — information the government considers “born secret”.

What’s more, the affidavit refers to intelligence obtained under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), including methods of controlling and authorizing electronic surveillance targeting foreign agents and adversaries who are considered national security threats — processes which conform to rules laid out by a secret court.

The disclosure of information protected under FISA would in almost any case fall under the purview of the Espionage Act.

The affidavit was made public by order of a federal magistrate judge on Friday, despite opposition from Attorney General Merrick Garland. The same judge, Bruce E. Reinhart, authorised the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club, which was carried out on Aug. 8. Several news agencies, including the Washington Post, had argued in court for its release.

The release of the document followed Reinhart’s approval of numerous redactions suggested by the DOJ in an effort, the document says, to protect “a significant number of civilian witnesses.”

