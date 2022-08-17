Polestar Will Build an Electric Convertible Sports Car in 2026

Polestar is doing a damn good job of making EVs you’d actually want to buy. The angular Polestar 2 liftback is sleek and minimalist, while the Precept concept teased the company’s idea for a luxurious electric sedan. Next, Volvo’s electric performance division will take a crack at the sports car segment by turning the gorgeous O2 electric roadster concept you see in these photos into the road-going Polestar 6.

The electric carmaker unveiled the O2 Concept earlier this year; at the time, we called it an “EV, but desirable.” And I still stand by that statement. It took the company’s distinctive styling and chopped the roof off to create an electric roadster that you might actually want.

Rumours that the car might see production swirled around from the minute the concept broke cover. Now, Polestar has confirmed that this lovely little sports car will indeed make it into production, and it’ll be called the Polestar 6.

The O2 concept really is quite pretty, and we suspect the production car will be too. (Photo: Polestar)

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said in a press release: “With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality. Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

The production model is due to launch in 2026, after the automaker has completed the rollout of its Polestar 3 SUV, the 5 sedan and the as-yet-unseen Polestar 4, which could be some kind of coupe.

Sleek minimalism defined the O2 concept’s interior; we expect a similar vibe in the production Polestar 6. (Photo: Polestar)

When it launches, the Polestar 6 will boast a folding hardtop roof and a body built around the company’s bonded aluminium platform.

To power this sleek styling, Polestar will fit the EV with the same 800-volt electric architecture that we’ll soon see in the Polestar 5. This means the roadster will have a peak output of 884 hp and a 0-62 mph time of 3.2 seconds, says Polestar. The top speed will be 249 km/h.

Further stats and figures about the car and its performance will be released over the coming years as the 2026 launch date draws near.

Photo: Polestar

When that launch date does finally come around, Polestar will offer 500 examples of the 6 in the same gorgeous configuration we first saw on the O2 Concept. Dubbed the LA Concept, this launch edition model will be finished in sky blue with a cream leather interior. Each one will also feature the same 21-inch wheels that the O2 Concept wore on each corner.

There is no word yet on pricing for this limited edition model, nor for the standard Polestar 6. If you’re interested in securing a Polestar 6, you can reserve a build slot online starting today.