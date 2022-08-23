PlayStation VR2 Launches in Early 2023

PlayStation confirmed on Instagram last night that the PlayStation VR2 will launch in early 2023. That marks a six year gap since the original PS VR’s release in 2016. That VR set was only compatible with PS4 and PS5 consoles and used an adaptor, while the VR2 will only work with PlayStation 5 consoles and operates with a single USB cord.

The VR2 was announced in January, and we got a first look at the virtual reality set one month later in February. This first look introduced users to a headset that looks similar to the previous model, but also has some new features, like a lens adjustment dial and new vent design which should improve the airflow and keep the headset cool. The headset is also slimmer than the previous model.

“Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller,” PlayStation Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino wrote in a July blog post.

We also got a look at the user experience for the VR2 in July. This update revealed a see-through feature using the headset’s cameras. Alternately, you can also set up a ‘customised play area,’ which means the VR2 will scan your space and set up play area boundaries to keep you from tripping over your couch (via a notification). For the streamers out there, the update also mentioned a broadcast feature, so you can film yourself while playing games.

In an effort to make you ‘forget you are using a headset or controller,’ like VP Nishimo wrote, the VR2 promises OLED screens, a 4000 x 2040 resolution per eye, and 90/120Hz refresh rate options.

There are currently twenty PS VR2 games in development, according to PlayStation’s website. These games include the PS VR2 exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain as well as ports of Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man’s Sky. The price for the VR2 is still yet to be known.