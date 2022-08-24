PlayStation Announces ‘Customisable’ Model of PS5’s DualSense Controller

Sony announced a new model for its popular PlayStation 5 DualSense controller at Gamescom today. Called the DualSense Edge, Gamescom host Geoff Keighley described it as a “high-performance, ultra customisable” gamepad.

Of all the things that marked the launch of the PS5, few impressed more than the DualSense. Not only does it have a heft not present in its predecessor, the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4, but it also has impressive haptics throughout the whole thing.

In games like Housemarque’s action roguelike Returnal, you could literally feel the controller rumble with the cadence of a drizzle during rainy segments. For Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, when you went to swing down the avenues of New York City, you could feel the triggers tense up as you reached the apex.

But the DualSense wasn’t perfect. Shortly after the PS5’s launch, players reported issues with drift — basically, the thumbsticks acting of their own accordance without any player input — and said repairs were a pain. Today’s brief trailer for the DualSense Edge showed a crosscut of the controller’s thumbsticks. Here’s hoping Sony has found a solution to address what caused the reported cases of drift.

The DualSense Edge will further feature “custom control profiles, customised to your playstyle,” Keighley said, but didn’t expand more on what exactly that means. Sony also didn’t share any other key details, like price or a release date. More details about the high-tech gamepad will be announced later today on Sony’s PlayStation Blog website.