Pennyworth, a Show That Still Exists, Is Getting a Ridiculously Bat-Themed Name for Season 3

In case you didn’t know, Pennyworth is going to explain itself with quite the name change. What once was just simply called Pennyworth is now Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Formerly on the streamer Epix, it heads to HBO Max for its third season — where it’s getting released over Batgirl, because somehow this is a more interesting story to centre.

A new trailer is here:

Here’s how HBO Max describes the series: “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents. Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse — ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.” And… butlers!

The show also stars Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda; you can currently catch up on seasons one and two of what was formerly known as just Pennyworth on HBO Max.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler premieres this October on HBO Max.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.