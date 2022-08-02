This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including $250 off This SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
Best laptop deals
There’s a reason why many PC users are upgrading from their regular laptops to gaming ones. Not only will you enjoy better graphics, speed and overall performance, but you’ll also have a powerful computer that will aid video editing or gaming, if you’re interesting in combining business with pleasure.
This Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop also features superior cooling systems, which is ideal if you’re someone who sits all day, non-stop at your desk.
- HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop – now $778.99 (down from $980.94)
- Asus Vivobook 17 Laptop – now $1,449 (down from $1,799)
- GIGABYTE G7 Laptop – now $1,711 (down from $2,127)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,363.95 (down from $2,308.95)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Laptop – now $928.99 (down from $1,619.99)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop – now $1,299 (down from $1,399)
- ASUS Laptop X515EA-BQ1549X 15.6″ Laptop – now $949 (down from $1,399)
- Razer Blade 14 – now $2,899 (down from $3,999)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch (i7/16GB/512GB) – now $2,336.65 (down from $2,749)
Save an extra 20% on Dell and Alienware products using the promo code DE20LL:
- Dell Inspiron 14 5425 Laptop – now $1,099 (down from $2,198.98)
- Inspiron 15 3511 Laptop — now $899 (down from $1,499)
- Inspiron 16 5620 Laptop — now $1,299.20 (down from $2,289.99)
- Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop – now $1,599.20 (down from $2,899)
- Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop – now $2,119.20 (down from $3,698.99)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
This Dell 32-inch curved monitor is one of the best second screens you can score for your WFH set-up since it sports a 4k ultra-HD resolution that pairs crystal-clear clarity with fine detail. It’s an ideal monitor for streaming movies and can even support the speediest of gaming refresh rates thanks to its AMD TearFree technology.
- LG 38 Inch UltraWide QHD Plus IPS Curved Monitor – now $2,071 (down from $2,299)
- Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $948.90 (down from $1,114)
- Samsung UJ59 31.5″ HDMI UHD Monitor – now $509 (down from $699)
- Samsung 32″ Curved Monitor – now $339 (down from $420)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $699 (down from $950.40)
- AOC 27″ 27G2 IPS 144Hz 1ms HDR FreeSync Gaming Monitor – now $293.90 (down from $390)
Save an extra 20% on Dell and Alienware products using the promo code DE20LL:
- Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,599 (down from $2,499)
- Alienware 27 AW2721D Gaming Monitor – now $749 (down from $1,349)
- Dell 32 Curved Monitor — now $298.75, down from $598.99
- Dell 34 Curved Monitor — now $499.04, down from $999
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD S3221QS Monitor — now $499, down from $829
- Dell 27 Inch Gaming Monitor – now $399.04, down from $799
- Dell 24 Gaming Monitor – now $203.20 (down from $369)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?
Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $103.95 (down from $189)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Green Switch — now $159.99 (down from $239.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $169.99 (down from $269.99)
- RGB Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Set (White Lighting) – now $31.69 (down from $62.38)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard — now $189.99 (down from $359.99)
Best mouse deals
This Onikuma CW902 wired gaming mouse was designed with accuracy and precision in mind. Ideal for FPS games, it features a flexible pointer that isn’t subjected to delay thanks to its powerful and stable configuration.
Its eye-catching honeycomb design also happens to be anti-sweat, non-slip, breathable and comfortable – ideal for marathon gaming sessions or even a long day on the job.
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Onikuma CW903 RGB luminous DPI six-speed adjustable mouse — now $27.50 (down from $69)
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (White Edition) — now $59 (down from $114)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $69 (down from $129)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle (White/pink) – now $69 (down from $149)
Best headset deals
In need of a new wireless gaming headset? If longevity is your preference, you’ll be glad to hear the Razer Nari headset has a battery life that can last up to 16 hours. Of course, this gaming set also sports immersive, THX spatial audio and a super comfortable, cushiony fit. Just keep in mind it’s only compatible with PC or PlayStation consoles.
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless White Gaming Headset – now $449 (down from $699)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65, down from $139
- MSI Immerse GH30 V2 Wired Gaming Headphones — now $44, down from $75
- Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset — now $99.75, down from $169
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $103.95, down from $319
Other PC accessory deals
If you’re building your own PC, a graphics card is an essential component that will ensure a smoother picture during use. It’s especially important for those who intend to build a PC from scratch for gaming or video-editing purposes.
The GIGABYTE NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 graphics card sports an extended heatsink to optimise screen cooling by allowing air flow to pass easier and prevent overheating. Another cool feature is its RGB Fusion, which allows you to set any combination of lighting effects, such as a pulse or rainbow wave to really get your glow on.
- GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 LHR Graphics Video Card – now $670 (down from $1,059)
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Master 12G LHR Gaming Video Card – now $1,999 (down from $2,435.40)
- TP-Link Deco M9 Plus AC2200 Smart Home Wi-Fi System (3-pack) – now $396.70 (down from $449)
- Samsung 980 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal Solid State Drive – now $154.90 (down from $249)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $38.80 (down from $49)
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD (1TB) – now $225 (down from $415)
- Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal SATA Hard Disk Drive — now $208.90 (down from $449)
Save an extra 20% on Alienware products using the promo code DE20LL:
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop – now $2,399 (down from $3,998.99)