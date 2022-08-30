Optus Has Discounts on Every Pixel 6, Even the 6a

If you’re looking to score a deal on a Google-made smartphone, Optus is currently running deals on the entire Pixel 6 family. This naturally includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from last year, but also covers the new released Pixel 6a.

The exact discounts vary by phone model. If you’re after the Pixel 6a, you’ll save $150. The discount is a little smaller on the standard Pixel 6, where you’ll save $100. And lastly, you’ll save $200 on the Pixel 6 Pro.

In each case, this discount is applied across the life of your plan. On a 24-month repayment term, this works out $6.25 per month saving for the Pixel 6a, a $4.16 per month saving for the Pixel 6, and an $8.33 per month saving on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Optus’ mobile plans start at $49 per month, excluding handset repayment costs. Its cheapest plan will get you a 30GB allowance, and unlimited talk and text. While Optus plans no longer include Optus Sport for free, customers can get it for a discounted rate of $6.99 per month.

Optus Pixel 6 plans

Here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 6a plans

Here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 6 plans

And here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 6 Pro plans

The Pixel 6 family are also available on 36-month plans, which makes your monthly handset repayment lower, but your commitment longer. You can always leave the plan early by paying out the remainder of your Pixel 6, but you’ll miss out on the discount for any months left in your term.

This offer doesn’t have a fixed end date, with Optus instead advertising it as “available until withdrawn”.

