Open Channel: What’s Your Favourite Lord of the Rings Memory?

Next week, Amazon will finally debut its fall flagship series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This is a show that’s been in development for quite a while, and Amazon’s spent a frankly absurd amount of money to both get the rights to do the show and make it in the first place. While official reviews aren’t out yet, social media impressions came out earlier in the week and seem to be fairly positive on the series and what it’s trying to bring to the fantasy table.

It’s safe to say that Rings of Power has a lot riding on it, as a recent report by Business Insider has indicated the future of Amazon Prime as a streaming service depends on the show succeeding. But even beyond that, the show will come to define the Lord of the Rings franchise in the same way that Peter Jackson’s film trilogies — for the original books, and the Hobbit saga of the 2010s — did, for better or worse. The show was renewed for a second season while the first was in production, but that doesn’t tell you much of anything: numerous shows have found themselves suddenly killed after being guaranteed another season, and that could potentially happen here if it’s not the smash hit that it needs to be.

Still, it’s as good a time as any to look back on the Lord of the Rings of the past. The franchise may not be consistent with its releases, but for one reason or another, what it does put out can often be memorable. Whether you read the books (or tried to) or saw the films and their extended editions numerous times, or tried one of the many games that came out during and after the films, we’ve all got a scene that’s forever burned into our minds, such as That Scene from The Two Towers. And we wanna hear about them all in the comments below.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.