The OLED Model Is Currently Cheaper Than the Standard Switch

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been interested in upgrading your current Switch or jumping on the Nintendo party train, we have some good news for you. The Nintendo Switch OLED model, which usually retails for $539.95, has been discounted by over $120 to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

As part of its Afterpay Day sale offer, if you head over to eBay Australia here, you can score the Nintendo Switch OLED on sale for $415.65 by using the code AFPAYDAY at checkout.

Released in October of last year, the OLED model built upon the features that the base model lacked, it boasts a bigger and better screen, double the internal capacity, a redesigned kickstand and improved stereo speakers.

Considering that the original Nintendo Switch has a recommended retail price of $469, being able to nab the OLED model for cheaper than the standard model is a steal.

But get in quick because this Afterpay Day deal will end on 21 August.

Why should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED model over the original?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is everything the baseline model should have been when it was first released back in 2017. While the new colour scheme isn’t much to gawk at (they really missed an opportunity here to add in some bonza colours), it makes up for it with its 7-inch OLED screen. The original model sports a screen size of only 6.2-inches, and if you’re ever held one in your hands, you know you’ll be squinting at those little sprites as they dance across the glass.

While we all love the bigger screen, if the picture is what matters more to you while gaming, then it’s a no-brainer to go with the Switch OLED. The visuals are both richer and brighter, despite the fact that Nintendo kept the resolution at 720p.

A big plus for us is the expanded internal storage. While the original could only hold a maximum of 32GB, the OLED model doubles it to 64GB. While the Switch’s internal storage can’t hold as much as an Xbox or PS5, 64GB is a welcome update — especially if you’re a fan of those open-world RPGs that love to take up as much space as possible. You can always grab a microSD card if you run out of room.

If you’ve ever suffered from Wi-Fi connection issues, the addition of an Ethernet port on the dock is a true gift. No more will you need to fear losing all of those mystery gifts you’re trying to receive while playing Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Lastly, the original Switch’s kickstand was straight-up flimsy. There’s no other word to describe it. To think that a little piece of plastic could prop up your console is foolish. Thankfully, the improved kickstand runs the length of the new Switch and features sturdier hinges, which is perfect for streaming YouTube videos or the recently added Crunchyroll app.

You can nab the Nintendo Switch OLED model while it’s on sale at eBay Australia from here. Don’t forget to use the promo codes AFPAYDAY when checking out.