Nichelle Nichols Touched Hearts Across the World

Published 1 hour ago: August 2, 2022 at 3:45 am -
Photo: Chris Delmas, Getty Images

After Nichelle Nichols passed over the weekend, the reactions from friends, family, and fans have been pouring out across social media. The actress, who famously starred in Star Trek as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, was a trailblazer on screen and behind the scenes, advocating for civil liberties, human rights, and diverse hiring practices in STEM positions at NASA.

As the news broke over, many went to Twitter to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved actress.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

