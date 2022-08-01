Nichelle Nichols Touched Hearts Across the World

After Nichelle Nichols passed over the weekend, the reactions from friends, family, and fans have been pouring out across social media. The actress, who famously starred in Star Trek as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, was a trailblazer on screen and behind the scenes, advocating for civil liberties, human rights, and diverse hiring practices in STEM positions at NASA.

As the news broke over, many went to Twitter to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved actress.

We lived long and prospered together. pic.twitter.com/MgLjOeZ98X — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022

Here with our celebrity guest @NichelleIsUhura at the #GRAIL launch. With us is then-NASA Administrator @cboldenjr, who she recruited to NASA. So inspirational and wise, she is the brightest star in the firmament! #uhura pic.twitter.com/3IFUXVvxe2 — Maria Zuber (@maria_zuber) July 31, 2022

We’re deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols – a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed. https://t.co/iBwyOPaxTP — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 31, 2022

Here’s how iconic Nichelle Nichols was in TV history — as one of the 1st Black women to be featured on a major series: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told her #StarTrek was the only show he & Coretta would let their kids stay up to watch. #RIP @BerniceKingpic.twitter.com/RAf3wDrGUG — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 31, 2022

My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022

Rest in Heavenly Peace,

Beautiful Ms.Nichols 🕊

Because of Lieutenant Uhura there could be a Detective Judy Hoffs 🙏🏾📺

You made me believe I could be on TV ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

💔😢🙏🏾@NichelleIsUhura pic.twitter.com/bkxS7sJhFp — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) July 31, 2022

Today we lost a trailblazer, pioneer and a true space advocate who navigated tough challenges with great determination and grace. Thank you for your help to carve a path for a diverse future in the world and @NASA.



Fair winds and following seas, Lt. @NichelleIsUhura. pic.twitter.com/TLN0IjXS90 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) July 31, 2022

A ⁦@StarTrek⁩ legend, a kind soul and a passionate advocate for women and people of color to pursue their dreams of space exploration. R.I.P. ⁦⁦@NichelleIsUhura⁩ . pic.twitter.com/A8ZQuEXVZu — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) August 1, 2022

@NichelleIsUhura is forever for me the embodiment of grace, daring, intelligence, fun, inspiration, beauty, talent & the future.

Today I am heart-sad at her passing.

I consider our dearest friendship a great treasure & privilege in my life. pic.twitter.com/1U1PpWSryy — Dr. Mae Jemison (@maejemison) July 31, 2022

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything, Nichelle. You were a role model to all of us, and you will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/PWwDMyEqXW — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) August 1, 2022

Representation matters.



Excellence in representation matters even more.



Thank you, #NichelleNichols.

Rest well, ancestor. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LV6e1UYyzG — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Nichelle. You were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/c8gyiFV8wt — Garrett Wang 🇺🇦 (@GarrettRWang) August 1, 2022

What she represented to so many, how she was a part of change, is unparalleled. Peace now, Nichelle. #NichelleNichols #RIPNichelle @StarTrek — Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) August 1, 2022

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Nichelle Nichols: https://t.co/Z0oXHHjCgx — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 1, 2022

It is with great sorrow that we report the passing on the legendary icon Nichelle Nichols. No words. #roddenberry #RIPNichelle #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/wQkB0OZ9t5 — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 ❤ 𝚘𝚏 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛 𝚃𝚛𝚎𝚔 (@roddenberry) July 31, 2022

She was such an inspiration to so many people. Rest in peace, Nichelle Nichols. pic.twitter.com/KeD8q3Sayb — Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) July 31, 2022

We are sad to learn of the passing of Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on #StarTrek. She was an inspiration to many, not just for her groundbreaking work on Star Trek but also through her work with NASA to recruit women and people of color to apply to become astronauts. pic.twitter.com/5ItRirFl8S — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was a true pioneer, one who used her Star Trek fame to encourage women and people of color to pursue careers in the sciences. May her memory be a blessing and inspire us all to work together to make a better future and share it in peace. #RIPNichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DRBW47gUiJ — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) August 1, 2022

✨Nichelle Nichols✨ Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share. https://t.co/lK07CTahJx — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 31, 2022

Y’all, @nichelleisuhuru.

Heartbroken at the news of her passing, however, I am comforted in the knowledge that she illuminated the way for so of us many with her grace, beauty, talent, intelligence and her commitment to humanity going boldly to the stars! #godess #queen

🙏🏾♥️🌹🖖🏾 pic.twitter.com/ye08mXzs3B — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 31, 2022

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

https://twitter.com/a/status/1553830559327068160Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.