Cults, Remakes and Rollerskates: The New Games We’re Playing in August

August is a pretty slow month for game releases, but we’re quite excited about some of these titles.

Here are five games coming out in August we reckon you should pick up, including an Aussie-made game, a reboot of a famous franchise and a PC port of a (former) PlayStation Exclusive.

Cult of the Lamb

Kotaku Australia’s Ruby Innes is possibly the best versed in Cult of the Lamb, but if you’ve somehow missed her excitement for the game, don’t miss mine.

By Aussie development studio Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb is a game about starting a neat little cult and recruiting followers in a paper-like cartoony world.

We’re always going to be excited for Aussie games, especially creative ones like this. It looks delightfully cute and terrifying. What’s not to love?

Cult of the Lamb will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch from August 12.

Saints Row (2022)

I’m more excited for Saints Row (2022) than I feel like I should be, given how off-the-rails Saints Row 4 and its spin-off Gat out of Hell got, but here we are.

For the reboot, Saints Row is returning to its roots, toning things down from the alien and demonic threats that came in at the end of the original games. Saints Row is back to being an open-world third-person shooter with driving mechanics, like a lightweight GTA.

Saints Row (2022) will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC from August 23.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC port)

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the greatest PS4 exclusives, so when it was remastered for PS5, everybody was understandably excited. Now, Spider-Man comes to PC with all of its DLC and the graphics of the remaster.

I can’t wait to replay this game on PC, well above the locked framerates of the original PS4 version.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes to PC on August 12.

Rollerdrome

Guns and rollerskates? It’s more likely than you think in this game.

An arena-based brawler where you scoot around on rollerskates with guns in your hands, this game has traces of DOOM and Jet Set Radio all over it. I’m so so keen.

Rollerdrome comes to PS4, PS5 and PC on August 16.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

Last on our list is a blast of nostalgia: the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2.

Putting you in the shoes of an alien, you’re sent on a globetrotting adventure to probe, blow stuff up and consume brains.

It’s a terrific pulpy imagining of 1960s fears around UFOs, and I’m very keen to play it again.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 30.

Check back next month for our picks of the new gaming titles out in September.