New Cobra Kai Season 5 Images Reveal a Returning Legacy Character

Cobra Kai season four ended on a few massive cliffhangers. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) had successfully framed John Kreese (Martin Kove) for assault and taken full control of Cobra Kai, while Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) called in an old friend from his past, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), to help him defeat the evil dojo.

That’s the state of karate in the Valley when Cobra Kai returns for season five September 9 on Netflix. And as the season inches closer and closer, the streamer just released a bunch of new images from the show. On the surface, that might not seem too exciting. But among them is confirmation of a returning character from the original Karate Kid films fans have been wondering about for years. Is this a bit of a spoiler? Yes, for sure. Which is why we’re hiding it for the next page. But any Karate Kid fans out there who know that Terry Silver is now the main bad guy on the show shouldn’t be that surprised.

Find out who the returning character is and see a ton of other new images from Cobra Kai season five right here, including the one above. Is Kenny now the leader of Cobra Kai?

Karate’s Bad Boy is Back!

Image: Netflix

Finally, one of the most memorable characters remaining in Karate Kid lore is back. It’s Mike Barnes, played by Sean Kanan. Barnes was the main villain in The Karate Kid Part III. He’s a karate superstar hired by Terry Silver to specifically abuse Daniel, physically and mentally. And it worked — though Daniel did ultimately triumph and retain his All Valley Karate championship.

What is Mike Barnes doing now? Why is he back? We’ll find out on September 9.

Tory Troubles

Image: Netflix

Another cliffhanger at the end of Cobra Kai season four was that Tory (Peyton List) found out that Silver bought her championship. How is she going to react?

Three Sensais

Image: Netflix

Daniel and Johnny are back together again, along with Chozen. But what happens when Johnny and Chozen meet? And who are the adults behind them?

Back from Mexico?

Image: Netflix

Season four also ended with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) heading off to Mexico to see his father. Unless Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and a hunky lifeguard are also in Mexico, we’d say he comes back.

Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang

Image: Netflix

Of course, season five brings back all of our favourite kids. Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni Decenzo) are all still Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang, but now they’re joined by Robby and even Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro).

Changing Sides

Image: Netflix

One Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang member who does not return to that side is Devon (Oona O’Brien). Now she’s Cobra Kai… and training with Tory?

A Mysterious New Sensei

Image: Netflix

Terry Silver can’t do it all himself. So this season he brings in some help, including this mystery woman who has an interesting link to his past.

Night Out Gone Wrong

Image: Netflix

Cobra Kai is not all about karate. Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) and Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio) prove that. The women seem dressed up for a night out with Daniel and Johnny. What could possibly go wrong?

Side eye

Image: Netflix

Amanda LaRusso seems rightfully sceptical at an offering from the evil Terry Silver.

One last thing…

Image: Netflix

And we’re back to the beginning where, yes, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) seems to be front and centre at Cobra Kai. Is that just the way the photo was taken? Or is he now really the man? Find out on September 9.

