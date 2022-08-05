Gizmodo Movie Night: World-Tripping Flicks for Fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret how much people have loved Everything Everywhere All At Once. It (rightly so) has taken the world by storm and will most likely be one of the biggest films of the year. We absolutely loved it here at Gizmodo Australia and because I’m always so helpful, to save you from having to waste time trying to find a movie that’s similar to Everything Everywhere All At Once, I’m giving you five.

That’s right, this week’s Gizmodo Movie Night, we’ve got five movies that you’ll like if you loved Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Most of these movies involve world/future bending at some level but all involve themes of family, relationships and the importance of accepting help from others.

5 movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once

Here’s what you should watch if you liked Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Spirited Away

I adore Spirited Away and when I watched Everything Everywhere All At Once I noticed a lot of similarities between the two films.

Although it’s a cartoon, Spirited Away has incredible visuals and animations that transcend it above other movies of its time (2001). That’s the same way I feel about Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Both films also deal with being separated or removed from the normal, natural world. Well, as you’ll know if you watch both films, a world that seems the most normal might not actually be all that normal.

I think what I love most about both films is that when everything else changes around you, you will always want to be back with the ones you love who care about you. How sweet.

Spirited Away is currently streaming on Netflix.

Doctor Strange (2016)

World bending, nothing being what it seems, multiverses and powerful beings. Sound familiar? Both Doctor Strange (2016) and Everything Everywhere All At Once have a lot in common.

I’m sure we are all familiar with Doctor Strange by now but just in case you aren’t, it’s about a talented surgeon who is also a sorcerer (fun!) but he messes things up when he tries to play with the timeline and multiverse.

I’d say the first Doctor Strange is more similar to Everything… than the more recent sequel because Strange is still figuring out his powers and the boundaries of the multiverse, much like Evelyn is.

If (for some reason) you haven’t seen Doctor Stange yet, I highly recommend it and that’s all the persuasion you should need.

Doctor Strange is currently streaming on Disney+.

The Matrix

Well, well, well, it looks like all sci-fi roads do lead back to Rome (The Matrix).

It would be incredibly foolish of me if I didn’t put The Matrix on this list because there still hasn’t been a movie since that deals with world bending quite like the 1999 movie did.

But where are the similarities, I hear you ask? Well, both Neo and Evelyn have the ability to download incredible fighting skills as well as infinite languages and wisdom at the drop of a hat. Also, both movies are jam-packed with incredible fight scenes that will make that sci-fi-loving heart of yours tick.

I might go as far as to say that Everything Everywhere All At Once could have the same cultural impact as The Matrix did.

The Matrix is currently streaming on Stan.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Step aside multiverse, the spider-verse is coming through.

Now I’m not the biggest Spider-Man fan, I know, shocking. But I thoroughly enjoyed Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It felt fresh and vibrant and the graphics were unbelievable.

Miles, a teenager from Brooklyn, gets bitten by a radioactive spider and gains the powers of Spider-Man to which he realises there are many others just like him.

If you liked Everything Everywhere All At Once, then you’ll love this movie because it’s got multiverses, different versions of the same people and it’s super funny.

Both films have a unique storytelling method with incredible visuals that will make you rewind a fight sequence just to watch it again.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is currently streaming on Disney+ and Binge.

The Adam Project

Although The Adam Project is a new release like Everything Everywhere All At Once, they are both pretty similar in that they deal with time-bending and travelling into different worlds/universes.

Adam Reed (played by Ryan Reynolds) crash lands in 2022 where he has to team up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.

Sure, The Adam Project doesn’t necessarily deal with multiverses the same way Everything Everywhere All At Once does, but it still takes time travel and being lost in a space you’re not from.

Both films have an age dynamic at play where the younger characters learn from the older ones, and vice-versa. They’ve also got a strong family relationship vibe that gives an endearing quality to the films.

The Adam Project is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gizmodo Movie Night is our fortnightly roundup of movie and TV recommendations for the weekend. If you’re ever stuck and looking for inspiration, check out our list and see what’s in store.

Stay tuned for the next edition of the column and check out our last one which was all about murder mysteries.