Moon Knight Seems to Be Coming Back for Season 2

The first season of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight ended on quite the cliffhanger. Not only did we meet a new persona for our good friend Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), but we still didn’t know how the character would fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surely we’d find out if there was a season two.

Well, it seems like that’s happening. Mohamed Diab, one of the show’s executive producers, just tweeted out a Tiktok of he and star Oscar Isaac in Cairo seemingly confirming Moon Knight Season 2 is coming.

io9 has reached out to Marvel/Disney for clarification or comment and will update the story if and when we hear back.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from Gizmodo:

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.