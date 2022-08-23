Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’s First Trailer Has the Unhinged, Super-Powered Energy We Crave

You never know what you’re going to get from writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour — creator of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, a black-and-white feminist Western vampire movie, as well as apocalyptic cannibal tale The Bad Batch. Her next movie just dropped a new trailer and once again it has us asking “WTF?” in a good way. Behold, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Yes, that is Kate Hudson as a single mum dwelling on the seedier side of New Orleans, as well as Jun Jong-seo (Burning, The Call, Money Heist: Korea – Joing Economic Area) as a young woman who escapes hospital confinement while displaying some, shall we say, particularly potent powers of persuasion.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Kate Hudson and Jun Jong-seo star in this mind-bending thriller from visionary director Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). When a struggling single-mother (Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jun), she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime-spree.” Add to that a neon colour palette and an array of wacky hijinks (including some terrible table manners) and, well, once again you have an Amirpour movie that looks like it’s creating its own genre as it goes along.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon hits theatres, digital, and on demand September 30.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.