Minister for Facebook Memes: Scott Morrison Assigns Himself Another Job He’s Failing At

Where to start with this one? Earlier in the week, it was revealed that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had ‘secretly’ held a number of titles that he had no business holding. Although Minister for Arts would have made sense, all you have to do is look at the top image for proof of this.

In 2020 and 2021, Morrison was appointed, by Governor-General David Hurley, as a minister in the health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs portfolios. It has been an “unprecedented” few days, with a half-assed apology (well, an apology in true Morrison form) and an absolute influx of quality memes.

But it wasn’t just memes from us average Joes, Morrison himself had a little “fun”. I’ve quoted fun because we aren’t laughing with him, we’re laughing at him.

Morrison took to Facebook on Thursday, for some reason. May I present: the Minister for Facebook Memes.

The post amassed over 16,000 likes and some 3,000 comments, with the former PM himself sharing another meme he liked – becoming the coach for the Cronulla Sharks. The comments are split, some appreciating his absurdity and others calling the post disrespectful.

Scott Morrison sitting on Facebook for hours commenting on memes paying out his secret ministries to try to play down the whole sorry affair is the most pathetic and cowardly thing I’ve seen in a long time. Resign Scott. — Victoria Fielding (@DrVicFielding) August 18, 2022

But he also went on a meme commenting rampage.

Former PM Scott Morrison is currently on a major Facebook comment spree, leaning into dozens of memes created in response to his secret self-appointment to five ministries. #auspol pic.twitter.com/Xvi5lsTVIc — Clare Armstrong (@ByClare) August 18, 2022

I encourage you to take a look at that thread, but here’s one gem from the gallery Clare Armstrong pulled together:

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, a spokesperson for Morrison said the member for Cook “has always had a good sense of humour” and confirmed the Facebook photoshop efforts showing the former PM as a member of comedy team Sooshi Mango (from his own post on FB) were his own handiwork. There’s a lot to unpack there. Mostly the part about the sense of humour.

“He knows the issues are important but at the same time, he was happy to join in on the joke at his own expense. He saw some of the posts and found them amusing. He did all the posts himself,” the spokesperson is reported as saying.

But current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese considers this pretty poor taste.

Albanese, appearing on ABC Friday morning, said:

“This undermining of our parliamentary system of government, of the whole Westminster system and our democratic traditions of accountability, are something that aren’t a laughing matter,” he said. “I’m surprised at the response of Mr Morrison to this but, then again, I frankly was shocked by the revelations that he not only was prime minister but took over responsibility or shared responsibility for five different portfolios as well.”

Happy Friday.